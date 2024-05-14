Tragic Details About Wallis Simpson's Life

In December 1936, King Edward VIII shocked the world with his abdication announcement. He would leave everything behind for his love: an American divorcée named Wallis Simpson.

Long before Meghan Markle's marriage history shocked the English blue bloods, Simpson was the topic of conversation when she wed the former British monarch. In the 1930s, divorce still very much carried a social stigma, and it would have been considered improper for an English king to wed a woman who had not only been divorced once, but twice.

Six months after Edward stepped down, the two got hitched. Edward and Simpson's marriage has since gone down in history as one of the most drama-filled love stories of the 20th century, but what about Simpson's life outside of their relationship? While marrying a king may sound like something out of a fairytale, the American socialite lived a tragedy-stricken life.