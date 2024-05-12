William And Harry's Royal Rift Is Rumored To Have Started Long Before Meghan Was In The Picture

In timelines of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Harry's relationship with Meghan is often framed as the catalyst for the bad blood between the royal brothers. It's undeniable that the controversial relationship played a huge role in Prince Harry's departure from the royal family. However, the Duke of Sussex is rumored to have had tension with his brother long before Meghan entered the picture.

"Meghan was not the original factor in Prince Harry's decision to get shot of his family," royal biographer Robert Lacey wrote in his book "Battle of Brothers" (per Daily Mail). While Prince William and Prince Harry had some pretty normal childhood issues, drama between the siblings bred a dynamic that set the foundation for their ongoing estrangement. For example, while William had a hand in Harry's Nazi costume scandal behind the scenes, the older brother received no flack from the public.

"It was the function of the elder brother to be perfect whether he truly was or was not," Lacey said. "And it was the function of the younger one to make the rest of us laugh or complain or feel disapproving – and at all events to make us feel thoroughly superior to the poor clueless kid."