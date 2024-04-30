Inside The Relationship Between The Sussexes And Nacho Figueras' Family

If you mention Nacho Figueras to a casual observer, they might shrug their shoulders and say, "Who?" The handsome Argentine polo player — dubbed the "David Beckham of polo" — has posed for Ralph Lauren campaigns and made a guest appearance on "Gossip Girl." But make no mistake, his real work is on the field. As Figueras told CNN, "I'm not a model, I'm a polo player."

If you're a fan of the royal family, you'll certainly recognize him as one of Prince Harry's best friends. The pair have become exceptionally close since they first met many years ago, and they've gotten even closer in the years since the Sussexes fled the United Kingdom for sunnier weather and left damaged relationships in their wake. After the breakdown of his relationship with Prince William, it's not surprising Harry would be looking for a brother figure in his life, and it appears he has found that in Figueras.

Not only that but Figueras' wife Delfina Blaquier and Meghan Markle get along incredibly well and the families have become a tight-knit group, as spectators saw at a recent polo match. Figueras and his wife even received a pot of Meghan's new jam from her brand American Riviera Orchard, which he shared on Instagram; truly the epitome of friendship in the influencer sphere.