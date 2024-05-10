Stormy Daniels Goes For The Gut In Post-Testimony Jab At Trump

Donald Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels have been battling outside the courtroom for years. Their he-said/she-said jibes about their alleged sexual liaison echoed across Twitter for years prior to the current federal hush-money trial against Trump. Daniels' part in the case ended on May 9, and she capped off the day by firing off one more zinger against the former president. "Real men respond to testimony by being sworn in and taking the stand in court. Oh...wait. Nevermind," she tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter). At the time of writing, the comment had already received more than 31,000 likes and close to 4,000 responses.

Daniels was, of course, referring to Trump's waffling about his participation in the defense. According to NBC News, he stated at an April 12 press conference that he would "absolutely" give his own testimony. "I'm testifying. I tell the truth. I mean, all I can do is tell the truth. And the truth is that there is no case," he said. Since then, Trump has been more vague when asked the same question, saying instead that he "would like to." At the time of Daniels' tweet, the prosecution was still presenting its evidence, so the former POTUS still has time to decide whether he wants to tell his side of the story. The question now is: Will he enter the witness box, or will he stick to speaking out from the comfort of his Truth Social account?