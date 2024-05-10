Stormy Daniels Goes For The Gut In Post-Testimony Jab At Trump
Donald Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels have been battling outside the courtroom for years. Their he-said/she-said jibes about their alleged sexual liaison echoed across Twitter for years prior to the current federal hush-money trial against Trump. Daniels' part in the case ended on May 9, and she capped off the day by firing off one more zinger against the former president. "Real men respond to testimony by being sworn in and taking the stand in court. Oh...wait. Nevermind," she tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter). At the time of writing, the comment had already received more than 31,000 likes and close to 4,000 responses.
Daniels was, of course, referring to Trump's waffling about his participation in the defense. According to NBC News, he stated at an April 12 press conference that he would "absolutely" give his own testimony. "I'm testifying. I tell the truth. I mean, all I can do is tell the truth. And the truth is that there is no case," he said. Since then, Trump has been more vague when asked the same question, saying instead that he "would like to." At the time of Daniels' tweet, the prosecution was still presenting its evidence, so the former POTUS still has time to decide whether he wants to tell his side of the story. The question now is: Will he enter the witness box, or will he stick to speaking out from the comfort of his Truth Social account?
Donald Trump may yet have the final word
Supermarket tabloids live for the kind of tea Stormy Daniels has been spilling about Donald Trump in court — which, ironically, is why this case exists in the first place. The prosecution is claiming Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels to prevent her from talking to the media during the 2016 presidential campaign, and that Trump was involved in falsifying the records of the payments. They don't have to prove Daniels and Trump actually hooked up, but Daniels' testimony could help convince the jury Trump had good reason to want the money recorded as mere legal expenses.
Trump's reaction to Daniels' court claims speaks volumes: head-shaking, closed eyes, and murmurs to his attorneys suggest annoyance or denial. Trump has also repeatedly claimed the trial is just another "witch hunt" aimed at sabotaging his re-election bid, and has long denied the affair happened in the first place. But though he is under a gag order not to talk about the witnesses or other aspects of the case, Trump has the right to take the stand and address all the accusations surrounding both the alleged liaison and the money. If he doesn't, jurors have been instructed not to make assumptions about his guilt or innocence.
Daniels has no such restraints, and her tweet shows just how she feels. Most of her X followers agree, posting superlatives like "phenomenal" and "awesome." One wit quipped, "Orange you glad I didn't say anything under oath?"