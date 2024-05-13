William And Charles Snubbed Trump During His 2018 UK Visit

Somewhat surprisingly, there was a time when the British royal family appeared to outright ignore Former President Donald Trump's presence. During his 4-day visit to the UK, in July 2018, alongside his wife Melania Trump, only Queen Elizabeth II saw them while other family members like King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, remained noticeably absent from their public meetings. An insider later confirmed to The Sunday Times that the father and son's absence was entirely intentional. "This business of Prince Charles and Prince William not being there for the Trump visit was a snub," they shared. "They simply refused to attend. It's a very, very unusual thing for the queen to be there on her own." Further, one source claimed that Trump didn't even get to speak with Her Majesty for too long because their meeting was kept as brief as possible.

This behavior notably wasn't customary since the royals had gone above and beyond for the Obamas in the past. However, a palace spokesperson later clarified to People that Charles and William were never supposed to meet the Trumps in the first place, and everybody was aware that only the queen would do so. The insider also asserted that the royals had followed protocol surrounding political visits by letting their so-called "Head of State" welcome them. While there's no way of knowing if the move was actually a snub or a part of the general flow of things, there are a few reasons why Charles and William may not have wanted to grace Trump with their presence.