Travis Kelce's Biggest Career Opportunities Since He Became Taylor Swift's Boyfriend

Travis Kelce was a big name in the sports world before he started dating Taylor Swift in 2023, but it's hard to argue the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hasn't become a household name since becoming Swift's lover. The two didn't go public with their romance until September of that year, but Swift told Time they actually started dating around July. It was after they publicly confirmed their relationship that we really saw Kelce's career blossom off-field, with plenty of new ventures flooding in.

One of Kelce's biggest career moves has to be becoming host of the "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?" spin-off "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?" The U.S. Sun reported in April that Kelce signed on the dotted line for two seasons, with a source claiming he's making around $750,000 per season after tax. But while the news was officially confirmed a few months into his and Swift's romance, a source claimed to Us Weekly negotiations actually began before the world knew about the two.

That's not all keeping Kelce busy amid his budding romance, though. It was announced in February 2024 that he's serving as an executive producer on the movie "My Dead Friend Zoe" and, the following month, it was revealed he's also executive producing the documentary "King Pleasure." Then, in May 2024, news broke that Kelce was on board for the new FX series "Grotesquerie," where he'll be working under Ryan Murphy and alongside Niecy Nash-Betts. Plus, there's the triumph of becoming the subject of some of Swift's songs, of course. But that's not all he's gained from hooking up with the "Blank Space" singer.