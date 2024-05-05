All The Pressures In Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship

One thing Travis Kelce is better at than Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is public displays of affection. It's been reported by an anonymous source for Us Weekly that Alwyn and Swift broke up because of how famous she was. Although Kelce doesn't seem to mind the spotlight, Swift is reportedly anxious that the constant attention that comes with being her boyfriend will overwhelm him.

"There's very little oxygen between her life and fame," a source told Page Six. "Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world. Right now he is enjoying everything and she is hoping that it stays like that." They said that Swift has her fingers crossed that "he doesn't get freaked out about the fame. That the constant-ness of it doesn't get exhausting for him."

The scary downside of Kelce and Swift's romance is that his privacy has been invaded in certain ways. Swift's nerves about Kelce getting tired of all the hullabaloo are reminiscent of her song "Peace" from her "Folklore" album. In it, she mournfully sings, "Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?"