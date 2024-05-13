Don Jr. Isn't Vanessa Trump's Only Controversial Ex

Vanessa Trump left her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., in March 2018 after twelve years of marriage. While the circumstances vary depending on the media outlet, some have attributed the split to Donald's affair with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day. Others allege Don Jr. was a cheapskate. No matter the actual reason for the split, the entrepreneur isn't the only controversial man in Vanessa's life.

As a teenager, she reportedly began dating Latin Kings gang member Valentin Rivera when they were both 15 years old and living in New York City. The two met at a school carnival in the fifth grade, and years later, reconnected at a house party, which kicked off their relationship. According to Rivera, who spoke with Page Six in May 2018, he and Vanessa dated for roughly a year until he went to jail for assault. However, that didn't stop the privileged daughter of Kay Models agency boss Bonnie Haydon and attorney Charlies Haydon from visiting him while incarcerated. After his release, Valentin claimed his wealthy girlfriend became somewhat involved in his street life dealings, even engaging in illegal activity, though Vanessa has never confirmed nor denied his story.