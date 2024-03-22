What Has Vanessa Trump Been Up To Since Her Divorce From Don Jr.?
Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, seemed to fit right in with the rest of the Trump women with her blonde locks and a previous career as a model. She even had the approval stamp of Donald Trump Sr., who picked her out and introduced the pair at a party in 2003. Vanessa and Don Jr. started a relationship after accidentally meeting again weeks later and were engaged within a year. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and seemed to have an amazing relationship until Don Jr.'s alleged affair with Aubrey O'Day in 2011— a move that insiders say started the downward spiral of their marriage. They eventually divorced in 2018, four years after they had their fifth child.
Don Jr. officially joined the ranks of Trump family members who have been divorced, and there have been a number of rumors involving his ex-wife and their breakup. A 2021 book titled "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service" by Washington Post journalist Carol Leonnig alleged that the former Trump — and her sister-in-law Tiffany Trump — had affairs with Secret Service agents. Some sources even claimed that Vanessa's mystery agent was the reason she ditched her ex. These allegations had little substance until 2024, six years after their split. In February, the Daily Mail reported that she was seen with an agent who had been part of the Trump family's security team during Donald's presidential tenure.
Vanessa Trump hasn't been in a public relationship since her divorce
The Daily Mail's report raised a lot of eyebrows because Vanessa Trump isn't supposed to be protected by the agency at this time. Before Donald Trump left office in January 2021, he extended the family's protection period by six months — a grace period that had long expired by the time Vanessa was spotted with the agent. It is conceivable that the Trumps are paying for their protection out of pocket, but sources seem to think that the Daily Mail's sighting might be proof of the alleged affair.
However, it's worth noting that much of the ruckus is due to curiosity about Vanessa's love life, as she hasn't publicly moved on like Don Jr. has with news host Kimberly Guilfoyle. Impressively, the mom of five has totally ignored all the drama surrounding the Trump family and their Secret Service detail. While Tiffany Trump released a denial statement through a spokesperson, the mother of five didn't comment and boldly continued to advocate for agents in need on her X (formerly Twitter) page. Between 2019 and 2022, she posted several GoFundMe links for Secret Service Agents who needed help, praising them for their impact on her family.
Vanessa Trump's main focus is on her five kids
Admittedly, many expected a memoir from Vanessa Trump detailing the real reason she and Donald Trump Jr. got divorced, or a tell-all interview revealing dirty Trump secrets. However, she hasn't done either. The reason might lie in her X bio, which reveals her main focus: her children. It reads: "I'm a Mother of 5 amazing kids. My children are my life!" While caring for five kids can be daunting for many, previous compliments from Ivanka Trump — she called her "Wonder Woman" — suggest that Vanessa is doing just fine.
During the pandemic, the former model swapped her usual school runs for the role of a teacher to her kids. In a photo she posted on May 21, 2020, she shared: "I've been home schooling my 5 kids alone for the past 60 days ages 5 to 13. I tip my hat to all the caregivers and parents out there that are doing their best to teach their children; it's definitely not easy!"
Vanessa's focus on her kids may be why she's totally fine with Kimberly Guilfoyle, and even publicly defended her when she received heat for dating Don Jr. in 2018. "The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she's dating Don," her X (formerly Twitter) post read. "We've been separated for over 9 months and respect each other's decisions & privacy."