What Has Vanessa Trump Been Up To Since Her Divorce From Don Jr.?

Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, seemed to fit right in with the rest of the Trump women with her blonde locks and a previous career as a model. She even had the approval stamp of Donald Trump Sr., who picked her out and introduced the pair at a party in 2003. Vanessa and Don Jr. started a relationship after accidentally meeting again weeks later and were engaged within a year. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and seemed to have an amazing relationship until Don Jr.'s alleged affair with Aubrey O'Day in 2011— a move that insiders say started the downward spiral of their marriage. They eventually divorced in 2018, four years after they had their fifth child.

Don Jr. officially joined the ranks of Trump family members who have been divorced, and there have been a number of rumors involving his ex-wife and their breakup. A 2021 book titled "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service" by Washington Post journalist Carol Leonnig alleged that the former Trump — and her sister-in-law Tiffany Trump — had affairs with Secret Service agents. Some sources even claimed that Vanessa's mystery agent was the reason she ditched her ex. These allegations had little substance until 2024, six years after their split. In February, the Daily Mail reported that she was seen with an agent who had been part of the Trump family's security team during Donald's presidential tenure.