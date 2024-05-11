All Of The Changes To Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Set After Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is officially back. The international superstar has returned from her two-month hiatus to embark on the European portion of her famous tour. On May 9, Swift made her triumphant return to the stage in Paris.

Swift's Eras Tour goes through the singer's many eras throughout her career. During her hiatus, she entered a new era thanks to the release of her album, The Tortured Poets Department. Consequently, her new era has been added to the Eras Tour, and a few exciting changes have come along with it.

The popularity of the Eras Tour means that Swift fans who have attended the tour's previous shows and those who haven't mostly know what to expect. Photos that have taken the internet by storm, videos that fans took while at a show and later posted, and the "Eras Tour" movie, have all ensured that her setlist, costumes, and set pieces have garnered a reputation — no pun intended — of their own. With a new era of the Eras Tour underway, Swift didn't just add a new album to her previous setlist, but she also made some other big changes to her show, proving that the star is, once again, giving Swifties something new to be excited about.