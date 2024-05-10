Madeleine Westerhout Vouches For Donald & Melania's Relationship On The Witness Stand

Between claims from Melania Trump's former aide that Donald Trump's hush money case is rocking their marriage and seeing Melania's absence from court over the course of the trial, rumors about the couple are at an all-time high. However, Donald's former personal assistant has taken the stand to testify, and her words may provide another side to this story. On Friday, May 10, Madeleine Westerhout gave some context about Donald's reaction to news of Stormy Daniels' allegations against him.

Donald is currently on trial for paying Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to keep her quiet about their alleged affair. This affair is said to have taken place in July 2006, a mere four months after Melania gave birth to her and Donald's son, Barron. Suffice it to say, it's easy to understand why Melania would be upset about this trial and why it may cause marital troubles between the couple.

However, an unlikely person from Donald's past suggested that, when the 2018 article that first alleged the affair and money exchange between Donald and Daniels came out, his wife was the first thing on his mind. Does this prove that Donald is, in fact, the "family man" that he and his defense team claim? Not necessarily, but it may be the bit of help he needs to push this narrative.