Brigitte Bardot, Actor And Animal Rights Activist, Dead At 91

Note: This article includes mentions of attempted suicide and racial insensitivity.

Actress, sex kitten, and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91, according to The New York Times. Her cause of death was not revealed in a statement from her foundation, which read, "The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with great sadness the death of its founder and president, Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer who chose to give up her prestigious career to devote her life and energy to defending animals and her foundation."

Bardot was a Paris-born model, dancer, and actor who found fame internationally in films like 1956's "... And God Created Woman." Though Bardot was best known in the 1950s and 1960s as a sex symbol and trend-setting fashion icon, she much preferred to be known as an animal rights activist. Bardot felt that being a celebrity robbed her of a normal life and hated the attention, which she said caused her severe stress. In the 1970s, she decided to ditch Hollywood and retired, refusing every role that was offered to her afterward. While she devoted her life thereafter to making the world a better place for animals, she also became a controversial figure due to her racially insensitive comments — and repeated fines for making them — over the years.

"I know what it feels like to be hunted," Bardot revealed in her memoir, "Tears of Battle: An Animal Rights Memoir" (via The Guardian). "When I said goodbye to this job, to this life of opulence and glitter, images and adoration, the quest to be desired, I was saving my life ... Humans have hurt me. Deeply. And it is only with animals, with nature, that I found peace."