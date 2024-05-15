Body Language Expert Schools Us On Why Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell's Flirty Vibe Is Deceiving
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell may have set the world ablaze with their sizzling chemistry, but everything may not be what it seems.
Back in 2023, the "Euphoria" star and "Scream Queens" actor took over the pop culture sphere with their hit film "Anyone But You." Loosely based on William Shakespeare's play "Much Ado About Nothing," the film follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), who begrudgingly agree to fake date each other for their own self-serving reasons. Of course, in true rom-com fashion, things get complicated due to their blossoming feelings. Months before its release, rumors swirled that Sweeney and Powell's on-screen love affair may not be purely fiction. The speculation first took off in April 2023, after eagle-eyed fans noticed the two stars' behind-the-scenes Instagram posts for the film, where they looked very chummy.
Romance whispers gained even more traction during the press run for "Anyone But You," with their chemistry-filled interview at CinemaCon garnering particular attention. "The whole experience was absolutely incredible. It was so much fun," Sweeney gushed as she stared into her co-star's eyes. While the two actors have remained steadfast in just being friends, with Sweeney currently engaged to Jonathan Davino, fans have continued to question the true nature of their relationship. With that in mind, we spoke to a body language expert to get clarity on if there is any validity to the romance rumors.
Body language expert attributes Sydney and Glen's flirty connection to good acting
Amid the continued speculation regarding Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's relationship, The List spoke with a body language expert to see if their chemistry is genuine. Unfortunately, for fans of the pairing, it looks like their so-called romantic connection is a result of good acting. "Contrary to popular belief, research suggests that trained actors have the ability to mimic microexpressions effectively," the expert explained. "Through extensive drama training and practice, actors learn to access and convey a wide range of emotions authentically, including subtle facial expressions." The expert pointed out that the method-acting technique is a similar way that actors like Sweeney and Powell can use their own feelings and reactions to create authentic performances. "Moreover actors often undergo rigorous training in facial muscle control and expression modulation, further enhancing their ability to replicate microexpressions," they added.
While we'll never truly know the intricate inner workings of Sweeney and Powell's relationship, the latter seemingly confirmed that their flirty vibes were an act during an interview with The New York Times. "The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry," he explained. "Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry." Powell praised Sweeney for suggesting they do a little acting to fuel the rumors, adding, "It worked wonderfully."
Glen and Sydney initially struggled with the romance rumors
Before embracing the "Anyone But You" romance rumors, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell initially struggled with the invasive speculation. In a November 2023 interview with Men's Health, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star said that he was baffled by the amount of reports targeting him and the "Immaculate" talent. "When all that stuff happened, you know publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," he admitted. "But what I'm realizing is that's just a part of this gig now."
Sweeney echoed similar sentiments in an August 2023 interview with Variety, telling the publication that she felt beat up by the rumors. "It's hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself," she revealed. While Sweeney admitted to brushing off the affair chatter fairly easily in the end, in a December 2023 chat with Glamour, she revealed that Powell took the whole ordeal really hard. "[It] made me sad... because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for both of us. I care for him so much," she explained.
Despite going through the wringer over false gossip, their friendship is as strong as ever. In fact, the two talents have even set their sights on collaborating on another film in the future. "We're definitely trying to find the next thing," Powell revealed on Variety's "On the Red Carpet" in February 2024. "Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we're here for it... we're reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense."