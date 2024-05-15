Body Language Expert Schools Us On Why Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell's Flirty Vibe Is Deceiving

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell may have set the world ablaze with their sizzling chemistry, but everything may not be what it seems.

Back in 2023, the "Euphoria" star and "Scream Queens" actor took over the pop culture sphere with their hit film "Anyone But You." Loosely based on William Shakespeare's play "Much Ado About Nothing," the film follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), who begrudgingly agree to fake date each other for their own self-serving reasons. Of course, in true rom-com fashion, things get complicated due to their blossoming feelings. Months before its release, rumors swirled that Sweeney and Powell's on-screen love affair may not be purely fiction. The speculation first took off in April 2023, after eagle-eyed fans noticed the two stars' behind-the-scenes Instagram posts for the film, where they looked very chummy.

Romance whispers gained even more traction during the press run for "Anyone But You," with their chemistry-filled interview at CinemaCon garnering particular attention. "The whole experience was absolutely incredible. It was so much fun," Sweeney gushed as she stared into her co-star's eyes. While the two actors have remained steadfast in just being friends, with Sweeney currently engaged to Jonathan Davino, fans have continued to question the true nature of their relationship. With that in mind, we spoke to a body language expert to get clarity on if there is any validity to the romance rumors.