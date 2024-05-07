All The Details That Have Emerged Since Rob Marciano Was Fired From GMA
ABC's "Good Morning America" has entertained and informed audiences for five decades with its signature format featuring news, weather, social commentary, and interviews — and Rob Marciano was a star component in the morning show's most recent decade. Of course, the show's top stories aren't the only things that captivate us. Occasionally, the "GMA" stars themselves end up in the headlines — and when they do, the results can be dramatic. It's no secret that "GMA" history includes lawsuits, feuds, and scandals. As viewers, we tune in for the show but stay for the behind-the-scenes drama.
As you may remember, when meteorologist Rob Marciano joined "GMA" in 2014, he became an instant fan favorite. His warm smile and cheerful persona captured millions of hearts during his tenure on the popular news program — but it all came crashing down in April 2024. Journalist Dylan Byers broke the news via X (formally Twitter), writing, "Rob Marciano, the ABC News & Good Morning America meteorologist, has been fired from the network, per sources familiar."
Even the Doppler radar couldn't have forecasted Marciano's downfall. However, as new details emerge, we're learning more about what may have led the weatherman to be let go from "GMA."
A 'screaming match' with a GMA producer reportedly led to Rob Marciano's firing
When Rob Marciano was canned from his position at "Good Morning America," fans of the show probably didn't see it coming. After all, Marciano had recently celebrated a milestone work anniversary in September 2023. The weatherman commemorated the anniversary with an upbeat social media post, writing, "This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn't be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you. I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid."
At the time of this writing, both "GMA" and Marciano have remained silent about the circumstances surrounding his abrupt exit from the show. However, a few insiders close to the situation have shared key details about what went down. According to sources who spoke with The Daily Beast, Marciano was fired due to a "heated screaming match" that took place between the meteorologist and a "GMA" producer. The insider said the incident "was the last straw" as Marciano allegedly has a history of behaving aggressively behind the scenes of "GMA." Indeed, when journalist Dylan Byers broke the news to X, he wrote, "Multiple staffers had made complaints about Marciano's behavior over the years and he was at least temporarily barred from main GMA set in NYC."
Rob Marciano allegedly had a rocky relationship with GMA co-star Ginger Zee
Rob Marciano's dismissal from "Good Morning America" had allegedly been brewing for a while. Although his television persona is friendly and easygoing, he had another side to him, according to sources. In May 2024, an insider alleged to The Daily Beast that Marciano clashed with some of his colleagues — particularly ABC's chief meteorologist Ginger Zee. Speaking with the New York Post, a source stated that network executives tried to cover up the disputes between Marciano and Zee. However, things had grown increasingly tense between the quarreling co-stars.
According to the source, whom the New York Post identified as a media executive, Zee despised Marciano's "hot temper," and Marciano was fed up with Zee's "nasty" attitude. "I think she brought out the worst in him. I'm not giving him a pass," the source claimed. "It's sad because they are two people who are really into the science of the weather, unfortunately their personalities didn't work." The source also claimed that there was a constant power struggle between the two TV personalities. Supposedly, Zee would often use her seniority against Marciano to gain the upper hand during disagreements. According to The Daily Beast, Zee caught wind of the incident in which Marciano screamed at a "GMA" producer. She allegedly reported it to network higher-ups, which ultimately resulted in Marciano's firing.
Colleagues said that Rob Marciano's behavior changed after his 2021 divorce
In 2021, Rob Marciano's wife, Eryn Marciano, filed for divorce from the "Good Morning America" star. The pair were married for 11 years and had two children before pulling the plug on their relationship. In a heartfelt statement to People, the meteorologist said, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids." After the news of his divorce went public, things seemingly went downhill for Marciano.
According to sources, the weatherman's behavior changed significantly after his divorce got underway. "He made people feel uncomfortable," a source alleged to Page Six. "There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events." Reportedly, Marciano was temporarily removed from "GMA" in 2022 as a result of these issues. After a month-long absence from the show, the TV star resumed his on-air weather segments. "There were times when [Marciano] was very cranky and angry ... unsavory behavior on his part," a source revealed to Page Six. "He was pulled off to deal with it and he's been back."
He was allegedly forced to undergo anger management classes
A screaming match may have ended Rob Marciano's "Good Morning America" run, but sources allege it wasn't his first outburst. As The Daily Beast reported, Marciano allegedly had a history of hostile behavior towards his colleagues. A source told the publication that Marciano faced disciplinary action after going on a "sexist" rant in 2022. The insider claimed that Marciano had made inappropriate comments during a disagreement with a female colleague. When confronted about the offensive remarks, Marciano allegedly denied making them about the coworker, claiming that he'd been talking about his now ex-wife, Eryn Marciano. The source stated that "GMA" producers weren't buying it — in addition to booting him off the show for a month, they ordered Marciano to take anger management classes.
Purportedly, sexist behavior wasn't the only complaint about Marciano's conduct. According to The Daily Beast's source, the "GMA" star was also in hot water for revealing very personal details regarding his divorce. While his exact statements have not been reported, a source told Page Six that Marciano's behavior made his coworkers uncomfortable. "He was found to have done something ... that was improper," the source stated. "But he was punished for it."
Rob Marciano was reportedly banned from Times Square Studios in 2023
After his temporary removal from "Good Morning America" in 2022, Rob Marciano's life didn't exactly return to normal. In light of Marciano's behavior, "GMA" producer Simone Swink allegedly banned him from Times Square Studios, the location where "GMA" is typically filmed. Marciano continued to appear on live streams and broadcast his segments from other studios, but he wasn't allowed to set foot inside Times Square Studios. Marciano was banned from the "GMA" set for at least a year, according to Page Six.
Considering that "Good Morning America" has been rocked by numerous scandals over the years, it seems that Swink wasn't taking any chances with Marciano. "She's no-nonsense and is very serious," an insider told Page Six. "She's focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy. She's very protective of her team." Another source added, "Any decision made about the team is based first and foremost on protecting the culture and enabling our people to focus on the work of news-gathering — free of distraction."
Some colleagues reportedly defended Rob Marciano after his firing
After Rob Marciano's firing from "Good Morning America," some former colleagues spoke out in his defense. According to People, several of Marciano's peers were shocked by the accusations against him. One insider slammed Marchiano's dismissal from the show, allegedly calling it a "hit job." Despite his purported history of professional misconduct, some supporters insisted that Marciano's firing was an overreaction. "Rob is always positive, hands on and never anything but professional," an insider declared. "People enjoy working with him and he's not difficult to work with."
A few former cohorts spoke of their positive experiences with Marciano — one even touted him as the "nicest, most professional and respectful person I've ever worked with." Another source who spoke with People argued that Marciano's punishment was unjust and undeserved. "Rob is great," the source proclaimed. "No one championed my career in that building more than he did and no one took care of the crew in the field better than he did in my 10 years of working there. I had plenty of really bad encounters at CNN and people who treated me terribly."
A former colleague said that Rob Marciano was known to have a temper
Despite some outpouring of support for Rob Marciano, some former peers had a completely different opinion of the "Good Morning America" star. Speaking with People, former colleague Swetha Sharma revealed that Marciano's outbursts were notorious at the ABC News station. "He was nice but that also wasn't everyone's experience with him," Sharma told the publication. "There were always stories about him about his temper. No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this."
In an interview with the New York Post, another source claimed that Marciano was prone to fits of rage. "If he was unhappy about something, you'd know it," the insider shared. "He lost his cool in meetings when he got news he didn't like." Another source allegedly stated that Marciano's mood swings had nothing to do with his divorce or his conflicts with coworkers. "He's got a temper," the source explained. "He's got a short fuse."
Scorned ABC news anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach spoke out amid Rob Marciano's firing
Rob Marciano is hardly the first "Good Morning America" figure to court controversy. In 2022, former "GMA3" co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach sparked affair rumors when they were spotted canoodling despite being married to other people at the time. Producers placed the couple on leave in early 2023, and they never returned to the show. Since the scandal, their romance has flourished — the pair even started a joint podcast called "Amy & T.J."
After hearing the news of Marciano's firing, Holmes and Robach took to the airwaves to discuss the situation. "We were at a breakfast the other morning where somebody reminded us, 'Nobody leaves ABC News in a pretty fashion,'" Holmes stated on an episode of their podcast (via E! News). While the pair agreed that Marciano's alleged behavior was "a little sketchy," they urged listeners to be leery of what they hear and read.
"It's not our place and we would never make it our place to comment specifically on any of the details," Robach remarked. "But we do know what it's like to have those headlines to be the subject of clickbait, and that's a tough position for anyone to be going through." Holmes added, "It was not some defense of anything he has or hasn't done — it's just a matter of, you hate to see it end that way for somebody."
Rob Marciano has been seen in public since being sacked from GMA but has remained mum
Rob Marciano was spotted for the first time after he was fired from ABC News. https://t.co/TracRN43FI— Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 4, 2024
As of this writing, Rob Marciano has yet to publicly address his departure from "Good Morning America" — but that hasn't stopped the paparazzi from trying to get the scoop on what he's been up to since leaving the show. On May 1, 2024, photographers captured photos of Marciano outside his home in Harrison, New York, Us Weekly reported. The spurned meteorologist looked casual while wearing a white T-shirt and toting a small gym bag. He wore a neutral expression on his face, leaving us with no insights into his emotional state. The following day, Marciano was spotted at his home again, as the New York Post reported. As he did on May 1, he did not engage with the paparazzi.
What's next for the former "GMA" star? In a September 2023 post on Instagram, Marciano wrote, "I'm ... grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very cool stuff ... more to come!" In light of all the details that have come out about Marciano's firing, though, only time will tell if this project is still on.