All The Details That Have Emerged Since Rob Marciano Was Fired From GMA

ABC's "Good Morning America" has entertained and informed audiences for five decades with its signature format featuring news, weather, social commentary, and interviews — and Rob Marciano was a star component in the morning show's most recent decade. Of course, the show's top stories aren't the only things that captivate us. Occasionally, the "GMA" stars themselves end up in the headlines — and when they do, the results can be dramatic. It's no secret that "GMA" history includes lawsuits, feuds, and scandals. As viewers, we tune in for the show but stay for the behind-the-scenes drama.

As you may remember, when meteorologist Rob Marciano joined "GMA" in 2014, he became an instant fan favorite. His warm smile and cheerful persona captured millions of hearts during his tenure on the popular news program — but it all came crashing down in April 2024. Journalist Dylan Byers broke the news via X (formally Twitter), writing, "Rob Marciano, the ABC News & Good Morning America meteorologist, has been fired from the network, per sources familiar."

Even the Doppler radar couldn't have forecasted Marciano's downfall. However, as new details emerge, we're learning more about what may have led the weatherman to be let go from "GMA."