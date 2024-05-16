Sherri Shepherd Gave HGTV Star Egypt Sherrod A Major Warning About Husband Mike Jackson

The "Married To Real Estate" host took to her Instagram on March 21, 2024, to address Sherri Shepherd. Egypt Sherrod tagged her friend with multiple laughing emojis, making it clear she was not bothered by Shepherd making fun of her posts dedicated to her spouse, Mike Jackson, (with whom she shares an interesting love story). However, she did share a message about how she chooses to navigate her marriage with trust.

"I have learned that if you hold anything too tight, it/they will want to escape. No man likes an insecure woman. While on the other hand, a man will cherish a secure woman who is kind, nurturing and supportive. She will be his peace. He fawns on me just like I fawn on him. That's why it works," she wrote, though she added a warning of her own, telling the online supporters of Jackson, "Just don't overstep or get disrespectful and we'll all keep having fun with it. Otherwise my Scorpio may come out."

Sherrod and Jackson have a strong connection on and off the TV screen. The former radio personality has admitted that women will often rush to get photographs with Jackson when they witness them out in person. Still, both Jackson and Sherrod appear comfortable with these innocent interactions.