The View's Whoopi Goldberg Has A Sweet Bond With Maggie Smith

Whoopi Goldberg was performing in the West End production of "Sister Act" in London when she received the news about her mother's sudden hospitalization. As the actor recalled in her 2024 memoir "Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me," Goldberg happened to be in her dressing room with Dame Maggie Smith when she got the call from her brother explaining that their beloved mom, Emma Johnson, had been placed on life support after suffering an aneurysm. Smith, who was just dropping by at the time, stuck around and kept her company as the TV host waited for her flight back to the U.S. "She decided she would stay with me until I was on my way to the airport," Goldberg confirmed in her book (via The Independent). "For the next five hours, Maggie sat with me and let me talk her ear off, telling stories about my mom, my growing-up years, and my brother. We laughed a lot."

At the time, Goldberg remembered, "I didn't feel anything except a big wave of kindness from Maggie." It was then that the "Sister Act" star knew that she had found not just a friend but a sister in Smith. Speaking to People while promoting her book, in 2024, Goldberg discussed how that one act of kindness helped her cope with confronting the tragic loss of her mother, who passed away shortly thereafter. "Having Maggie Smith be there, and being able to fall apart and having her say, 'Listen, my friend. We'll get you through this,'" she shared. "Just having somebody who got it, who understood, it's everything."