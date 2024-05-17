How Governor Kristi Noem Landed In A Lawsuit Because Of Her Teeth

Lately, Donald Trump's ally, Kristi Noem, just can't seem to stay out of controversy. Once rumored to be a strong contender for the vice presidency, the South Dakota governor is now embroiled in a lawsuit related to her pearly whites. On March 12, 2024, the politician posted a video to her social media pages, including Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, promoting Smile Texas, a cosmetic dentistry practice. Noem shared her positive experience with the company after getting her teeth done: "I had the opportunity to come to Smile Texas to fix my teeth, which has been absolutely amazing. [...] When they showed me my beautiful new teeth, I hugged Dr. Davis and thanked him, and started to cry."

Noem's video praised Smile Texas' patience, flexibility, and skill, describing working with the team as "a gift." There was only one problem: Neither the governor's post nor its accompanying caption stated that the video was an advertisement. And, according to the Federal Trade Commission, social media users working with brands are obligated to disclose "financial relationships" if the brand is paying or giving discounted services, potentially landing Noem in hot water legally.