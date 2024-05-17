How Governor Kristi Noem Landed In A Lawsuit Because Of Her Teeth
Lately, Donald Trump's ally, Kristi Noem, just can't seem to stay out of controversy. Once rumored to be a strong contender for the vice presidency, the South Dakota governor is now embroiled in a lawsuit related to her pearly whites. On March 12, 2024, the politician posted a video to her social media pages, including Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, promoting Smile Texas, a cosmetic dentistry practice. Noem shared her positive experience with the company after getting her teeth done: "I had the opportunity to come to Smile Texas to fix my teeth, which has been absolutely amazing. [...] When they showed me my beautiful new teeth, I hugged Dr. Davis and thanked him, and started to cry."
Noem's video praised Smile Texas' patience, flexibility, and skill, describing working with the team as "a gift." There was only one problem: Neither the governor's post nor its accompanying caption stated that the video was an advertisement. And, according to the Federal Trade Commission, social media users working with brands are obligated to disclose "financial relationships" if the brand is paying or giving discounted services, potentially landing Noem in hot water legally.
Travelers United is suing Kristi Noem for ignoring Federal Trade Commission laws
Just one day after Kristi Noem's video went live, Travelers United sued her for "failing to properly disclose a medical tourism advertisement." They also accused the controversial politician of "misleading and deceptive advertising," noting, "Governor Kristi Noem is the Governor of South Dakota for a living but seems to have taken up work as a social media influencer as of March 12, 2024," as their suit stated. Travelers United, which is committed to truthful advertising, is also suing Smile Texas, alleging that the violations in Noem's video are not an anomaly for the dental company, which has reportedly failed to disclose its sponsorship in other ads in the past.
The non-profit organization requested that the court restrain both Noem and SmileTexas from advertising their services without full disclosure. They are also requesting financial compensation for "statutory damages" and asking that the defendants pay their legal bills. As of this writing, there have been no updates on the case, nor has the Governor of South Dakota commented on it publicly. The video, meanwhile, remains live on social media without the requisite #ad tag.
Kristi Noem might be investigated for misuse of public funds too
Apart from an impending lawsuit, Kristi Noem may find herself being investigated by South Dakota's Government Operations and Audit Committee too. According to AP News, Democratic state senator Reynold Nesiba has requested an investigation into whether the state paid for its governor to have the cosmetic dental surgery. He questioned whether Noem covered her flights, lodging, and medical bills herself out of pocket or if her citizens were charged instead.
Lawsuits and investigations aside, the governor is receiving heavy criticism for traveling to Texas to have her teeth fixed regardless. Critics opined that she should have visited an in-state dentist, especially since South Dakota recently invested $5 million in a video advertisement to encourage high-demand workers to apply to work for the state, in which Noem herself also starred.
Worsening the situation for the governor, the puppy murder scandal began only months later in May 2024. It has even staunch Trump supporters turning on the VP contender. Multiple sources also reported that Noem's approval rating has nosedived. Considering the politician's affair rumors and these latest controversies, her chances of becoming vice president are practically scant.