Bradley Cooper Dancing At Taylor Swift Eras Tour Is Worse Than We Expected

The European portion of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is officially underway, and the star had some very special guests in the audience during her first weekend post-hiatus. Gigi Hadid and Swift have been friends for years, and the supermodel and her movie star beau, Bradley Cooper, joined Travis Kelce in Paris to enjoy the new, updated Eras Tour. Videos of the famous trio are going viral online, but instead of focusing on their support for their pal, fans can't take their eyes off Cooper's... interesting moves.

Cooper is known for his acting chops, but he never claimed to be a professional dancer, and now we all see why. Multiple videos courtesy of fellow Swifties have graced the internet, showing the friends enjoying the show from a private box on Sunday, May 12. Hadid and Kelce were clearly both getting into the music, singing along to Swift's hit "Blank Space" from her 2014 album, "1989." And, while Cooper was also vibing with Swift's hit and clearly knew some of the lyrics himself, it's his dancing that's getting attention for being a little bit corny, somewhat stiff, and very reminiscent of an out-of-place prom chaperone.