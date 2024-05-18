Inside Former Trump Aide Hope Hicks' History Of Age-Gap Relationships

The dating history of former Donald Trump aide, Hope Hicks, seems to suggest that the apple doesn't fall far from the Trump tree when it comes to being romantically involved with someone 20 years apart from you. The age gap between Hicks and her fiancé Jim Donovan is comparable to Trump and his third wife, Melania Trump. Moreover, the list of Hicks' previous partners indicates a years-long pattern of dating older men.

In May 2024, Page Six confirmed reports that Hicks and the Goldman Sachs vice chairman promoted their five-year relationship while hiking in Italy earlier in the year. Romance rumors between Hicks and Donovan first began circulating in early 2020 as Hicks returned to Washington D.C. after working for Fox News in Los Angeles. The couple was spotted at multiple restaurants around L.A. and D.C., and the Daily Mail reported the duo was "official" by March 2020.

Hicks was 31 and Donovan was 53 when the couple began dating, making their age gap 22 years — just two years shy of the gap between Donald and Melania Trump. Based on Hicks' dating history, that gap is par for the course.