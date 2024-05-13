Melania Trump's Ex-Aide Has A Scathing Response To Her Mother's Day Message

Unlike her husband (who made a messy Mother's Day shoutout of his own), Melania Trump isn't really one for posting frequently on social media. But over the weekend, she posted a tribute to mothers on Mother's Day to X, formerly known as Twitter. In the lengthy post, which included a link to her Mother's Day necklace that has been brutally compared to pet accessories, she discussed the important role mothers play in their families and communities. "Mothers are the cornerstone of a flourishing society," she wrote in part. "I take great pride in embracing this responsibility."

Trump's former aide and friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was quick to call out the former FLOTUS, replying: "Betrayal between mothers is especially deep when one chooses lies over truth, showing a disregard not just for honesty, but for the bond that did unite them. Have you @MELANIATRUMP ever considered or cared how your actions & false accusations against ME impacted MY children?"

This is hardly the first time that Wolkoff has made a bold claim against her one-time friend. The two women had a falling out years ago over negative attention surrounding the Trump inauguration, and it seems that Wolkoff — who wrote the book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady"– still holds a grudge.