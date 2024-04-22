Melania Trump's Necklace Launch Met With Brutal Comparisons To Pet Accessories

Melania Trump's absence at her husband Donald Trump's criminal trial spurred rumblings about their marriage, but even though Melania hasn't been seen in New York at her husband's side, she seems to have been keeping herself busy. However, her latest venture — a customizable necklace for Mother's Day — may not be getting the response online that she was going for; instead, it's getting negatively compared to a dog tag.

The Mother's Day necklace was "designed by Melania Trump to honor all mothers," according to her website, where the customizable flower necklace is available to purchase for $245. For some, though, it is not giving luxury vibes like the price point might suggest. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Is it just me or doesn't Melania's $245 Mother's Day necklace look like something from a dog tag vending machine that you find at Petco?"

It wasn't just them. Another person wrote on X, "Why does Melania's $245 Mother's Day necklace look exactly like the dog tags you get custom engraved from a kiosk inside a Walmart." Yikes!