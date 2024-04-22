Melania Trump's Necklace Launch Met With Brutal Comparisons To Pet Accessories
Melania Trump's absence at her husband Donald Trump's criminal trial spurred rumblings about their marriage, but even though Melania hasn't been seen in New York at her husband's side, she seems to have been keeping herself busy. However, her latest venture — a customizable necklace for Mother's Day — may not be getting the response online that she was going for; instead, it's getting negatively compared to a dog tag.
The Mother's Day necklace was "designed by Melania Trump to honor all mothers," according to her website, where the customizable flower necklace is available to purchase for $245. For some, though, it is not giving luxury vibes like the price point might suggest. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Is it just me or doesn't Melania's $245 Mother's Day necklace look like something from a dog tag vending machine that you find at Petco?"
It wasn't just them. Another person wrote on X, "Why does Melania's $245 Mother's Day necklace look exactly like the dog tags you get custom engraved from a kiosk inside a Walmart." Yikes!
Melania Trump's necklace is getting slammed online
Some are pointing out that the necklace Melania Trump is selling is gold vermeil as opposed to gold — in case you're not versed in jewelry lingo, vermeil means a thin layer of gold over silver. Other critics compared it to the items that her husband has been promoting lately, including Donald Trump's controversial decision to sell $60 Bibles and a pricey line of sneakers, and the word "grift" was used frequently.
Melania may have used the necklace to counter some of the rumors about her marriage; in what could be seen as a show of family unity and happiness, one of the sample versions of an engraved version of the "Her Love & Gratitude" necklace includes her initials along with DJT and BWT — for her husband Donald John Trump and their son Barron William Trump. It also includes Melania's signature on the back of the pendant, and it comes with "a limited-edition digital collectible."
Designing and selling this Mother's Day necklace is just one of the things that Melania has been doing in her post-White House life. And it's not her first foray into the world of NFTs — Melania auctioned off a digital watercolor painting of her eyes back in 2021.