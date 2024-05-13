Trump's Age Catches Up To His Famous Blonde Hair In New Trial Photo
Former President Donald Trump is infamous for a lot of things — one thing he is known for is being picky about his hair. He reportedly believes a strange superstition surrounding his famous blond hair: he has to keep his hair to keep his power. If the superstition is to be believed, Trump's power is crumbling. A new photo of Trump from his hush money trial shared on May 13, 2024 shows his hair seems to be thinning in quite a few places.
At the time of this report, Trump is 77 years old, so him losing his hair isn't so surprising. 85% of men experience hair loss in some form, according to WebMD. However, his age is catching up to him in another way. In the photo, Trump's hair isn't uniformly blond. Instead, many strands of white hair can be seen peeking through. Has the stress of the trial caused him to put aside the blond hair dye and focus on his legal matters? The visible strands of white hair could also be because Trump's impatient nature extends to his time in the salon chair.
An insider for Page Six said Trump gets agitated getting his hair done: "Friends say he's so impatient that he rarely gives the stylist the 30 to 45 minutes ... they need to keep his color consistent. The shorter time he gives them, the more orange his hair gets, as it takes time to get the darker blonde locks he associates with his younger years."
Trump reportedly takes a prescribed drug for hair growth
The Page Six source further explained why Donald Trump's hair seems lighter at certain times and darker at others. They said, "The former president hates sitting with the dye on his hair, and is always rushing the hairdresser thus his color can change every few weeks. And it gets lighter every time he washes it." Trump's political campaign and court cases may be keeping him from the salon for a touch-up.
Trump's haircare regimen includes more than just dye — it reportedly includes medication too. Less than a month after Trump's 2017 inauguration when he officially became the 45th president, an article in the New York Times was published that included information from Trump's doctor, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein. Finasteride is a drug used to lower prostate specific antigen, or PSA, levels, but can also combat scalp hair loss. Bornstein said Trump took a brand name for finasteride, Propecia, to help with hair growth. The doctor took finasteride too and told the outlet, "He has all his hair. I have all my hair."
After the May 2024 trial photo, it doesn't seem like Trump has all his hair anymore, like he reportedly did in 2017. Maybe the next step of Trump's hair transformation will be a completely bald, Mr.-Clean-style look.