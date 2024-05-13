Trump's Age Catches Up To His Famous Blonde Hair In New Trial Photo

Former President Donald Trump is infamous for a lot of things — one thing he is known for is being picky about his hair. He reportedly believes a strange superstition surrounding his famous blond hair: he has to keep his hair to keep his power. If the superstition is to be believed, Trump's power is crumbling. A new photo of Trump from his hush money trial shared on May 13, 2024 shows his hair seems to be thinning in quite a few places.

At the time of this report, Trump is 77 years old, so him losing his hair isn't so surprising. 85% of men experience hair loss in some form, according to WebMD. However, his age is catching up to him in another way. In the photo, Trump's hair isn't uniformly blond. Instead, many strands of white hair can be seen peeking through. Has the stress of the trial caused him to put aside the blond hair dye and focus on his legal matters? The visible strands of white hair could also be because Trump's impatient nature extends to his time in the salon chair.

An insider for Page Six said Trump gets agitated getting his hair done: "Friends say he's so impatient that he rarely gives the stylist the 30 to 45 minutes ... they need to keep his color consistent. The shorter time he gives them, the more orange his hair gets, as it takes time to get the darker blonde locks he associates with his younger years."