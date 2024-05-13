Eric Trump's Defense Of His 'Good Family' Has Critics Begging To Differ

One person had another perspective on what Eric Trump meant about his family being a good one: "It may be illegal .. but they don't think it's wrong... it's simple really," via X. Another critic on X said of the Trumps: "Family motto: 'Just keep lying. No matter what.'"

A number of people took Eric's claim as an opportunity to point out a long list of not so good things that the Trump family has allegedly done. One person's fairly short summary on X of the Trump family's criminality was, "stealing from a charity, being banned from running a charity, found to have committed tax, banking, and insurance fraud, defrauding college students, found to have committed racial and housing discrimination, your dad is a twice impeached rapist..."

To break down some of the facts behind the allegations being leveled against Eric and the Trump family in the wake of Eric's claims: In 2016, Donald Trump paid a $25 million settlement to put an end to three fraud lawsuits against Trump University; though, perhaps to Eric's point, the settlement didn't include requiring Donald to say he was at fault for anything. In 2019, the Trump Foundation was found to have misused charitable funds, and a judge ordered Donald to pay around $2 million and follow strict guidelines if he tries to start a charity again. Eric, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump were all required to take training about running a charity as well.