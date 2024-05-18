Details About Hallmark Star Rachael Leigh Cook's Divorce From Daniel Gillies

Long ago, Rachael Leigh Cook dated Ryan Reynolds. They weren't endgame, either, and Cook went on to marry Daniel Gillies — but those two weren't endgame either. They were married for about 15 years before they called it quits, and their separation was announced in June 2019 on Instagram. Cook and Gillies' statement said it was mutual, but not an easy decision. They continued, "We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come." They also asked for "discretion" due to their kids.

Cook, an actor known for Hallmark projects and "She's All That," spoke with Entertainment Tonight in July 2019 about her separation from "Virgin River" actor Gillies and how their children, Charlotte and Theodore, didn't know yet. Gillies was in New Zealand working on a project, meaning the discussion would have to wait. Cook made it clear Gillies nor herself would never up and leave the family and added, "He's hopelessly devoted to them and we're going to get through this together. He's an amazing person and I still consider him my very best friend and we'll make it one way or another." Cook compared their relationship's evolution to a new book chapter and believed if her children were fine, she would be too. Their subsequent divorce wasn't laden with affair rumors, like Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's split.