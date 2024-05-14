Melania Trump's Ex-Aide Puts Her Marriage To Donald On Full Blast Amid Trial

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff followed up on the screenshot of her alleged text conversation with Melania Trump with another X post, "Melania Trump tried to appear calm & poised on her October 18, 2016 interview with Anderson Cooper a few days after our luncheon playing up the 'boys being boys' talking points & spinning 'LOCKER ROOM TALK' as no big deal. She knew this could take Trump down. She stepped up." Winston Wolkoff seemed to be doubling down on claims that Melania knows her role in her marriage to Donald and in his campaign, and she was willing to defend him, even in the face of what for others might seem to be damning evidence of inappropriate conduct.

This appears to match up with what Michael Cohen said on the stand on May 13, 2024, in Donald's hush money case. Cohen said that it was Melania who had come up with the defense that Donald's vulgar discussion of what he can do to women on the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape was just "locker room talk." During her interview with Anderson Cooper on October 17, 2016, Melania fully supported her husband, and she seemed to suggest that Billy Bush may have been trying to get Donald to say what he did, "He was lead on, like, egg on from the host to say dirty and bad stuff," via YouTube.