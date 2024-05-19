Kate & Pippa Middleton Were Dauntingly Perfect To Their Peers (And It's All Thanks To Carole)

While we imagine being the Princess of Wales is a pretty extraordinary experience, Kate Middleton has been living lavishly since before she married William, Prince of Wales. In fact, the Duchess and her sister Pippa Middleton garnered quite a lofty reputation while attending Marlborough College.

"There was always something slightly galling about having your child at school with the Middletons," a Marlborough mother told Tatler in 2013. "Every pristine item of clothing would have a beautifully sewn-in name tape, for instance. It was unthinkable that they would end up resorting to marker pen on labels like the rest of us. There were huge picnics at sports day, the smartest tennis rackets, that kind of thing. It made the rest of us all feel rather hopeless."

The poised and put-together appearance of the Middleton sisters, which allegedly intimidated their Marlborough peers and their mothers, is often attributed to their own mom, Carole Middleton. The London native has been characterized as a strategic, social-climbing mother-in-law who's always set her children's sights on higher living.