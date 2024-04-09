What To Know About The Middletons' Failed Family Business Party Pieces

Before Carole Middleton's eldest daughter became Catherine, Princess of Wales, she was just a regular mom trying to give her children the best life possible. Like every mother, Carole wanted them to enjoy memorable birthday parties, but she soon realized it was a tough feat. In 2021, Carole shared with the Daily Mail that when she went searching for party supplies for Kate Middleton's fifth birthday, for instance, she quickly learned that the market was cluttered with simple and slightly weird options. "All I could find were basic clown plates," Carole recalled.

So, the then-pregnant mother-of-two started designing more creative and pocket-friendly party supplies, but retailers weren't interested in her proposition. Carole didn't lose sleep over the rejections and started her own company, Party Pieces, in 1987, in Kate's gorgeous childhood home in Berkshire. In Carole's 2018 Good Housekeeping interview, she detailed how she'd started her business, noting, "I found suppliers and put up notices in my daughters' playgroup that said 'Planning a Party?' and started getting orders."

Since the business began with her children in mind, it's only natural that they all made their mark in creative ways. As Carole explained, "Catherine started the First Birthday brand — she chose the products and looked after all the imagery and the catalog production." She continued, "Pippa set up the blog, as we didn't have one. James [Middleton] came up with the idea of personalized cakes and got them off the ground for us."