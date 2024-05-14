Noah Cyrus Proves She's Over Dominic Purcell Feud With Birthday Wishes For Mom Tish

Has a hatchet been buried between two members of the Cyrus family? Tish Cyrus and her daughter Noah Cyrus were rumored to have a feud after insiders claimed Noah and Tish's now-husband Dominic Purcell were linked and possibly friends-with-benefits before Tish and Purcell got together. That speculation came about after Noah didn't attend Tish and Purcell's wedding, a big step in their fast-moving relationship.

However, there may not be tension between the mother-daughter pair at all — or, if there is, it's still not stopping Noah from celebrating her mother's birthday. On May 13, 2024, Noah posted a throwback photo of herself and Tish on her Instagram Story with the caption, "happy birthday mom" (via Page Six). The photo seems to have been taken at one of Tish's birthdays from long ago, when Noah was very young.

The day before Tish's birthday, Noah shared a photo of her mother holding her as a baby on her Instagram Story to commemorate Mother's Day (via Entertainment Tonight). The "July" singer's social media activity seems to disprove the feud rumors. However, a sign that maybe the feud is real is that according to Entertainment Tonight, Tish reshared some birthday wishes on her Stories — but not Noah's.