King Charles' Eerie First Portrait Since Coronation Backfires With Royal Fans

After a difficult year for the royal family following King Charles III” coronation, loyalists were happy to see the palace share a happy moment for once. Regrettably, that happiness didn't last very long. On May 14, the king had the honor of unveiling his first official portrait since ascending the throne. Artist Jonathan Yeo was appointed to capture Charles on canvas several years ago, when he was still the Prince of Wales, and "this portrait has evolved as the subject's role in our public life has transformed," he explained on the royal family's Instagram page. Many who saw the image online felt the painting didn't evolve nearly enough.

As pictured below, the eight-foot-plus portrait depicts Charles wearing his formal red uniform as Regimental Colonel of the Welsh Guards. His gaze is direct, his expression, happy and approachable. However, the entire background is in the same shades of red, pink, and brown as the uniform, making the king appear almost entirely camouflaged except for his head and hands. The only other standout in the painting is a small butterfly flitting over his right shoulder, which Yeo included as a symbol of Charles' metamorphosis from heir to ruler. Only through careful examination can viewers pick out details such as the king's medals and epaulets.

The king seemed pleased as he unveiled his likeness, but if he had shed a tear — few royals ever cry in public — his supporters wouldn't have blamed him a bit.