How Many Kids Does Hallmark's Paul Greene Have?

Fans know all about Hallmark actor Paul Greene's career, in particular how he successfully transitioned from modeling to acting and being a musician. Paul is well known among Hearties for playing Dr. Carson Shepherd on "When Calls the Heart," and he's also appeared in several of Hallmark's most beloved romances including flicks for the festive season, for Valentine's Day, and every season in-between. Suffice it to say that Paul is definitely one of the Hallmark Channel leading men that make us sweat, but not everyone may know about his family life. The talented multihyphenate has two children; Oliver Greene with his first wife, and Austin Greene with his fiancée Kate Austin.

Paul has been open about just how much parenting means to him. In July 2021, he and Kate announced that they were expecting a son later that year. At the time the "Perfect Match" actor excitedly informed People, "I love being a dad. It teaches me to be kind and patient, and is a total learning experience which keeps me young," proudly stating, "I was born to be a dad." In the same interview, Kate complimented Paul's fatherhood skills, noting, "I am thrilled about becoming a mom, but I have never felt that I needed a child to be complete. Paul is an amazing father, which has changed my feelings about parenting. I know he will be with me all the way." Evidently, family comes first for the Hallmark star.