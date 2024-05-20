How Many Kids Does Hallmark's Paul Greene Have?
Fans know all about Hallmark actor Paul Greene's career, in particular how he successfully transitioned from modeling to acting and being a musician. Paul is well known among Hearties for playing Dr. Carson Shepherd on "When Calls the Heart," and he's also appeared in several of Hallmark's most beloved romances including flicks for the festive season, for Valentine's Day, and every season in-between. Suffice it to say that Paul is definitely one of the Hallmark Channel leading men that make us sweat, but not everyone may know about his family life. The talented multihyphenate has two children; Oliver Greene with his first wife, and Austin Greene with his fiancée Kate Austin.
Paul has been open about just how much parenting means to him. In July 2021, he and Kate announced that they were expecting a son later that year. At the time the "Perfect Match" actor excitedly informed People, "I love being a dad. It teaches me to be kind and patient, and is a total learning experience which keeps me young," proudly stating, "I was born to be a dad." In the same interview, Kate complimented Paul's fatherhood skills, noting, "I am thrilled about becoming a mom, but I have never felt that I needed a child to be complete. Paul is an amazing father, which has changed my feelings about parenting. I know he will be with me all the way." Evidently, family comes first for the Hallmark star.
Paul Greene is incredibly proud of his eldest son
Oliver Greene is Paul Greene's eldest child and was born on August 3, 2003 to him and his ex-wife, Angi Greene (now remarried and going by Angi Fletcher). Paul is a super proud dad, posting about Oliver often on his social media accounts. To commemorate Oliver's 15th birthday in 2018, the "When Calls the Heart" star shared a collection of photos on Facebook and gushed, "I am so honored to be your dad, and it's so easy to be proud of you [...] Inspired by you and there's hundreds of lessons that I would've never learned without you playing such a big role in my life." Paul went on to share more kind words for Oliver, remarking how time flies, before stating simply, "I love you Kiddo."
In his interview with People, while announcing the birth of his second son, the actor made sure to mention Oliver and how much they enjoy playing beach volleyball together. "We always have so much fun," Paul enthused, adding that he and Fletcher broke up when their son was very young but clarifying that Oliver lived with both parents and was raised by them too. His pride was obvious again in April 2024 when Paul shared videos on Instagram featuring Oliver and his younger son Austin. In the caption, he alluded to a new job for Oliver that required him to move. The "My Favorite Wedding" actor said everyone missed him, "But he made his first sale already which is so dope."
Austin Greene has fun with his mom and dad
Paul Greene and Kate Austin welcomed their son, Austin Greene, on December 12, 2021. Although he was the Hallmark star's second son, Austin was Kate's first child. At the time, Paul happily disclosed to People, "He is a super healthy little boy, and we are thrilled." A couple of weeks later, official photos of Paul, Kate, and baby Austin were shared by People. In that interview, Kate raved, "Paul is the most extraordinary father in the world." He notably stepped up and did a lot for Austin while Kate rested following a C-section. Similarly to Oliver Greene, Paul is also vocal about his love for Austin online. In one cute Instagram post, the Hallmark star shared a collection of slice-of-life clips of Austin toddling around, playing, and exploring, captioning it: "Ah the 5:30 am wake ups are so worth it. This phase will be gone in the blink of an eye. Sure Not ready for that one."
In another video, Paul showcased Austin's expensive taste in oysters and explained that with Oliver gone, Austin tags along on dates with his parents now. Despite their age gap, the half-brothers are super close (similar to the relationship Robyn and Blake Lively have, even being 16 years apart). In August 2023, Paul posted a sweet photo on Instagram of Oliver, Austin (whom he sometimes calls Ozzie or Oz), and himself looking out of the window at a storm, solidifying their bond.