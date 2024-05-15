Stormy Daniels Doesn't Want To Stay In US If Trump Is Found Innocent In Hush Money Case
If the prosecution can't get former President Donald Trump's hush money case in the bag, then star witness Stormy Daniels is thinking about packing hers and heading for the airport. The former adult film star's husband, Barrett Blade, spoke to CNN in an exclusive interview on May 15, 2024. The couple's plans seem to be up in the air no matter what happens in the trial.
"Either way, I don't think it gets better for her," Blade said. "I think if it's not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we'll probably vacate this country. I don't see it as a win situation either way. I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you'd say normal people get to do."
Blade says that watching his wife's life change in such a significant way has been heartbreaking. Still, he's commended Daniels' fortitude and commitment to standing up for what she believes in and speaking her truth.
The hush money case has taken a mental and emotional toll on Stormy Daniels
Although Stormy Daniels has sued Donald Trump before, the defamation trials have been largely unsuccessful and ended with Daniels owing Trump $560K in legal fees. In the highly publicized hush money trial starting in late April 2024, Daniels is a witness, not the plaintiff. On the contrary, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is the one who filed a case against Trump after accusing him of "falsifying New York business records to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters."
Part of that concealment had to do with an alleged hush-money payment delivered to Daniels via Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Thus, Daniels' testimony regarding the alleged affair and subsequent financial dealings is a critical component of the trial — and sadly, this has placed a target on Daniels, who's experienced discrediting cross-examination, online vitriol, and more.
Not only has Trump's defense made a point to paint Daniels as unreliable and untrustworthy, but the backlash Daniels has faced from the larger Trump-supporting community has caused her to fear for her life so much that she's opted to wear a bulletproof vest to the trial every day. While visiting CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Daniels' lawyer, Clark Brewster, said his client has been "paralyzed with fear, not for taking the stand or telling the story, but what some nut might do to her. I'm genuinely concerned about it as well."