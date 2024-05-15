Stormy Daniels Doesn't Want To Stay In US If Trump Is Found Innocent In Hush Money Case

If the prosecution can't get former President Donald Trump's hush money case in the bag, then star witness Stormy Daniels is thinking about packing hers and heading for the airport. The former adult film star's husband, Barrett Blade, spoke to CNN in an exclusive interview on May 15, 2024. The couple's plans seem to be up in the air no matter what happens in the trial.

"Either way, I don't think it gets better for her," Blade said. "I think if it's not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we'll probably vacate this country. I don't see it as a win situation either way. I know that we would like to get on with our lives. I know that she wants to move past this. We just want to do what I guess you'd say normal people get to do."

Blade says that watching his wife's life change in such a significant way has been heartbreaking. Still, he's commended Daniels' fortitude and commitment to standing up for what she believes in and speaking her truth.