Why Does Stormy Daniels Owe Trump Money? The Ex-President Is Still Waiting For His $560k Payday

The years-long legal feud between adult film star Stormy Daniels and former President Donald Trump is proof that when it rains, it, well, storms. While most of Trump's historic hush money case centers around six-figure payments made to Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, Daniels has found herself on the hook for an even higher payment — this time, owed to Trump.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, Daniels confirmed to Trump's attorney, Susan Necheles, that the adult film actor owed the former president roughly $560,000 in legal fees. When asked if she had made any payments toward this debt at the time of her testimony, Daniels said, "I've chosen not to pay while it's still pending" (via CNN). Two years prior, in 2022, Daniels took a much more decisive stance on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "I will go to jail before I pay a penny."

So, why is a former porn star being ordered to pay a former president with a $7-billion-dollar net worth over half a million dollars? Indeed, given the duration of the Daniels-Trump feud and the ex-POTUS' several other criminal trials, it can be difficult to keep track of who owes what to whom and why. So, we've broken down the salacious legalese into layperson's terms.