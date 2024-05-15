Alina Habba's Latest Trump Accessory Blows Up In Her Face

Former President Donald Trump's high-profile attorney Alina Habba has had her fair share of awkward moments that make us cringe, and the eyebrow-raising wardrobe addition she was spotted wearing in May 2024 is certainly no exception. Indeed, Habba has been known to opt for clothing and accessory choices that cause a stir for their high price tags, but this particular accessory turns the whole argument against Habba upside down — literally.

While people have previously criticized Habba for wearing expensive luxury items while her ex-POTUS client deals with a mountain of legal and criminal trial woes, her latest springtime style has people wondering if she's even supporting the president at all. @PatriotTakes shared a photo of Habba on their X, formerly known as Twitter, account on May 15, 2024, wearing a red baseball cap with "Trump" emblazoned in white letters across the front.

Seems normal enough, of course, until one considers the fact that "Trump" is embroidered upside down. And oh boy, did the online community consider it. Many critics quickly took to X to share their thoughts that the upside down emblem might be a sign that Trump is in greater turmoil than he and his legal team are letting on.