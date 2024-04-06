Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Caused A Stir With This One Pricey Accessory

As a high-profile attorney of an even higher-profile ex-POTUS client, former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, is no stranger to controversy. However, one particular incident that resulted in public outcry in March 2024 had less to do with who she was representing in court and more to do with who she was wearing on her arm.

On March 12, 2024, a photo of Habba carrying a crocodile-skin Hermés Birkin bag was published to X, formerly known as Twitter. While we're unsure of the exact model of Birkin bag Habba was sporting, similar purses retail for over $70,000 at Madison Avenue Couture. Online users were quick to take note — and voice their opinion on — the accessory's sizable price tag.

"These rich, entitled guys want to cut Medicare benefits! Habba holds a 70K bag that's more than an average American makes in a year. Wake up America!" One user wrote. "You'd think after costing Trump like, 3/4 of a billion $$ as his lawyer, she might choose a bag from Walmart," another X user commented.