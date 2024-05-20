HGTV's Erin Napier Had A Totally Different Passion Before She Started Renovating Houses

Erin Napier and her husband, Ben Napier, have been starring on HGTV's "Home Town" since 2016. With their renovation prowess and on-camera charm, Ben and Erin have also been involved in spin-offs of their show, like "Home Town Kickstart" and "Home Town Takeover." In addition, the Napiers have multiple talents and interests. Beyond their TV work, they own three different businesses: Laurel Mercantile, Scent Library, and Scotsman General Store.

Early in her TV career, Erin thought it was daunting to be on camera, and she even referred to herself as an "extreme introvert" in a 2017 Instagram post. Surprisingly, however, a little-known fact about Erin is that she has a long history of being comfortable performing onstage. "Music was my first love," Erin explained to People in 2022. "When I was 13, I started to play open mic night at a coffee shop downtown." Erin was so successful as a musician that, over a few years, she built a dedicated audience.

Besides having fun, Erin was fortunate to be able to get paid gigs singing and playing guitar. Along with some friends, Erin was a member of the group Sunday's Maria. "We played a lot of Blind Melon and Alanis Morrissette and Ani DiFranco and Barenaked Ladies cover songs," Erin wrote on Instagram, along with some vintage photos of the band on stage. She and her friends were also Counting Crows fans, and Erin noted that the group's name was based on a recurring character in their music.