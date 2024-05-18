Brendan Penny's Charm Is Off The Charts In Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home

What do you do when you're a doctor and one of your perfectly healthy patients turns up dead? Why, you investigate, of course — and you don't stop until you solve the mystery. That's the premise of Hallmark's new film, "Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home," starring Amanda Schull as Dr. Rachel Hunt and Hallmark hunk Brendan Penny as Detective Jack Quinn. The two meet innocuously enough as she's looking for a dog and bumps into Jack, who's buying two kittens. They get into a cute conversation about cat people versus dog people and go their separate ways.

That is until Rachel finds patient Ross Alexander (Greg Kean) dead in his house despite recently declaring him very healthy. Her father, Rick Davis (Gerard Plunkett), offers to introduce her to Detective Jack, who surprises her by being the cat guy. Considering there was no obvious cause of death, Rachel is met with one stumbling block after another. Still, she is determined to find out why Ross died, and if it was murder.

Penny delivers a solid performance as the likable, amiable, and reasonable detective. He underplays his performance with a Luke Wilson kind of charm that is never forced or phony. Penny and Schull also have subtle chemistry together, which, if allowed to develop further, might transform into full-blown sparks. Hopefully, this is the first in a series, as it would be nice to see their relationship develop into a real romance in subsequent films.