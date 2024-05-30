A Look At Kate Middleton's Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Catherine, Princess of Wales and the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been friendly for a while. It seems they first met while Kate Middleton was on an official royal trip to Canada in 2016 with William, Prince of Wales and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. During that trip, William and Kate visited Vancouver without their kids. Justin and his then-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, went with the royals for a series of engagements.
However, one snapshot from that meeting went semi-viral. In the photo, Kate is seen smiling broadly at Justin while brushing hair off her face. The picture caused quite a stir, with Bravo even sharing it on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the cheeky caption, "Kate Middleton Recognizes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Uber-Hotness."
Kate Middleton Recognizes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Uber-Hotness https://t.co/cCrl9kGhuJ pic.twitter.com/CjAvwaHn7c
— Bravo (@BravoTV) October 1, 2016
It's worth noting that William is also smiling widely in the aforementioned picture, implying no jealousy (and there likely wouldn't need to be any). However, the photo of Kate beaming at Justin added to the running joke on the internet about his attractiveness. The web was even once convinced that Ivanka Trump was crushing on the Canadian prime minister.
A 2019 NATO event reunited Kate Middleton and Justin Trudeau
In 2019, Queen Elizabeth II hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The event had many world leaders and others connected to NATO in attendance, along with British royals. Kate Middleton was at the event without Prince William, due to him being on a trip. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were absent as well, but Kate and guest Justin Trudeau were able to spend some time chatting. A photo snapped of the then-duchess and prime minister was shared to William and Kate's official Instagram page, where they seemed to be intently engaged in conversation.
The caption explained the history of NATO and also included several other pictures from the event, such as a group photo with Her Majesty seated in the front row. It's unknown if Trudeau and Kate's conversation was related to the event itself or NATO as a whole, or if it was merely a friendly, conversational chat between two unlikely pals catching up on each other's lives. Regardless, the duo looked thrilled to be reunited once more.
Justin Trudeau was supportive of Kate Middleton following her cancer diagnosis
Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared a heartbreaking health update in March 2024 when she announced her recent, planned abdominal surgery had led to a cancer diagnosis that required chemotherapy. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared kind words of support for Kate Middleton after her shocking diagnosis was made public. On X, he wrote, "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire royal family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared. On behalf of Canadians, I'm sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We're all wishing her a swift recovery."
Trudeau has been publicly supportive of the royal family in times of crisis before too. For instance, he marked Queen Elizabeth II's death in a massive way when the PM set a National Day of Mourning for September 19, 2022, making it a holiday just for that year. Canada is part of the Commonwealth, meaning that the queen was technically their head of state (and now King Charles III has taken on that role). Whenever Kate is strong enough to get back to her official royal duties, hopefully she and Trudeau will get to reunite somewhere along the way. No doubt the colleagues — perhaps more like friends — will have much to discuss.