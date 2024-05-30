A Look At Kate Middleton's Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Catherine, Princess of Wales and the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been friendly for a while. It seems they first met while Kate Middleton was on an official royal trip to Canada in 2016 with William, Prince of Wales and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. During that trip, William and Kate visited Vancouver without their kids. Justin and his then-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, went with the royals for a series of engagements.

However, one snapshot from that meeting went semi-viral. In the photo, Kate is seen smiling broadly at Justin while brushing hair off her face. The picture caused quite a stir, with Bravo even sharing it on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the cheeky caption, "Kate Middleton Recognizes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Uber-Hotness."

Kate Middleton Recognizes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Uber-Hotness https://t.co/cCrl9kGhuJ pic.twitter.com/CjAvwaHn7c — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 1, 2016

It's worth noting that William is also smiling widely in the aforementioned picture, implying no jealousy (and there likely wouldn't need to be any). However, the photo of Kate beaming at Justin added to the running joke on the internet about his attractiveness. The web was even once convinced that Ivanka Trump was crushing on the Canadian prime minister.