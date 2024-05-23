How Carole Middleton And Queen Elizabeth Really Felt About Each Other

Navigating relationship dynamics with in-laws can be tricky for any family, even royal ones. However, that never seemed to be a problem for the late Queen Elizabeth II and Carole Middleton, mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales. Despite their vastly different social statuses at the start of Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales' relationship, the two women hit it off right away.

"I've never known a family drawn into the royal family like the Middletons," an anonymous source told People in 2016. "The Middleton parents really could be the people next door." The observer said that while the Middletons certainly appreciated the good fortune of their daughter's new role as the future queen, "There are no delusions of grandeur." People's source said they believed Prince Philip appreciated that sense of humility.

But it wasn't just their humble attitudes that drew the late queen to her granddaughter-in-law's mother; Carole and the queen shared common interests. The royal family was also incredibly devoted to making Kate feel welcome and, just as importantly, ensuring Prince William felt supported — an endeavor made all the more crucial considering his family's past.