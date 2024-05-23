How Carole Middleton And Queen Elizabeth Really Felt About Each Other
Navigating relationship dynamics with in-laws can be tricky for any family, even royal ones. However, that never seemed to be a problem for the late Queen Elizabeth II and Carole Middleton, mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales. Despite their vastly different social statuses at the start of Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales' relationship, the two women hit it off right away.
"I've never known a family drawn into the royal family like the Middletons," an anonymous source told People in 2016. "The Middleton parents really could be the people next door." The observer said that while the Middletons certainly appreciated the good fortune of their daughter's new role as the future queen, "There are no delusions of grandeur." People's source said they believed Prince Philip appreciated that sense of humility.
But it wasn't just their humble attitudes that drew the late queen to her granddaughter-in-law's mother; Carole and the queen shared common interests. The royal family was also incredibly devoted to making Kate feel welcome and, just as importantly, ensuring Prince William felt supported — an endeavor made all the more crucial considering his family's past.
Queen Elizabeth II wanted Kate Middleton to feel welcomed into the family with open arms
Despite all the perks that might come from growing up as a young prince, Prince William and Harry, Duke of Sussex's royal upbringing was not always smooth sailing. In the years immediately following the divorce of their parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the young boys were caught in the middle of a highly publicized split that pitted their mother and father against one another. As if that weren't stressful enough for two children, they also had to face the shock of losing their mother prematurely on an international stage.
This tumultuous history was not lost on Queen Elizabeth II when Prince William became old enough to look for a potential wife. "Because of the circumstances of William's childhood, the Queen has made a big effort to include the Middletons much more than she would have done otherwise," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty, told People. "She is recognizing they have a big role in the lives of her family, and she is happy with that."
Other royal experts, like Kate Nicholl, shared similar sentiments to Marie Claire in 2020. She argued that the royal family made a concerted effort to ensure Kate felt welcome and comfortable in a new familial setting that, at first blush, can appear rigid and intimidating. Part of that welcoming experience involved bringing Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, into the fold as well.
The late queen and Carole Middleton had common interests
While the late queen was certainly no stranger to conversing politely with others, regardless of her personal feelings about them, it seems as though her relationship with Carole Middleton was pleasant and unforced. Their friendship was likely bolstered by the fact that they're both equestrian enthusiasts. Middleton is an avid horse racing fan, and Queen Elizabeth II was a lifelong horsewoman who had been riding since she was a little girl. So, it's safe to say the two women had at least one conversational topic to fall back on if needed.
But as far as we know, it appears they never did. "We've seen the Queen driving Carole Middleton around at Balmoral pointing out sites to her," royal reporter Emily Nash explained in the ITV documentary "Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen" (via Marie Claire). "They're obviously very comfortable in each other's company. The family have also enjoyed lunches at Sandringham, and they've stayed at Prince Charles' Birkhall home."
Prince William's relationship with his mother-in-law seems just as amicable. Around the Easter 2024 holiday, William and Carole were spotted enjoying a pint at a pub together, and several sources have commended his mother-in-law's hands-on approach to helping raise her three grandchildren. After all, how can one go wrong if they get the Granny seal of approval — and from the Queen of England, no less?