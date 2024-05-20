What Cheryl From Miss Congeniality Looks Like Today

Any fans of the 2000 movie "Miss Congeniality" know that the film's most memorable moment came during a talent round of the Miss United States pageant. Actor Heather Burns, who portrayed Miss Rhode Island, Cheryl Frasier, was asked to describe her perfect date, to which she answered: "I would have to say April 25, because it's not too hot, not too cold — all you need is a light jacket."

That scene and April 25 would forever be part of Burns' life, even after she went on to star in other films and TV shows. Speaking to 7News about her iconic role, Burns shared, "It's kind of like a second birthday. I get free coffee, people call me, I'll walk around town and people will say, 'Happy April 25.' It's a really nice day for me.'"

However, unlike Sandra Bullock, whose career soared after the film, Burns' movie career faltered somewhat. Although she worked on a few major film projects after "Miss Congeniality," her career switched to television roles and even Broadway. Since 2016, things have slowed down for Burns on the film front, but she's still very much working in the entertainment business. Here's what Cheryl from "Miss Congeniality" looks like today.