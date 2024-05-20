What Cheryl From Miss Congeniality Looks Like Today
Any fans of the 2000 movie "Miss Congeniality" know that the film's most memorable moment came during a talent round of the Miss United States pageant. Actor Heather Burns, who portrayed Miss Rhode Island, Cheryl Frasier, was asked to describe her perfect date, to which she answered: "I would have to say April 25, because it's not too hot, not too cold — all you need is a light jacket."
That scene and April 25 would forever be part of Burns' life, even after she went on to star in other films and TV shows. Speaking to 7News about her iconic role, Burns shared, "It's kind of like a second birthday. I get free coffee, people call me, I'll walk around town and people will say, 'Happy April 25.' It's a really nice day for me.'"
However, unlike Sandra Bullock, whose career soared after the film, Burns' movie career faltered somewhat. Although she worked on a few major film projects after "Miss Congeniality," her career switched to television roles and even Broadway. Since 2016, things have slowed down for Burns on the film front, but she's still very much working in the entertainment business. Here's what Cheryl from "Miss Congeniality" looks like today.
Heather Burns' role in You've Got Mail jump-started her career
In 1998, Heather Burns starred opposite Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in the romantic comedy "You've Got Mail." In the movie, Burns portrays Christina, a bookshop assistant for Kathleen Kelly's (Ryan's) children's bookstore, The Shop Around the Corner. She also delivers some memorable lines, like when she says, "Don't [have cybersex], 'cause the minute you do, they lose all respect for you."
In an interview with Refinery29, the actor shared that it was her first major role out of film school, and she would have no idea just how cherished the movie would become for years after its initial release. Her favorite memories on set were working with and watching director Nora Ephron, whom she would go on to work with again in 2005's "Bewitched." Burns shared that Ephron even had the cast work in a real bookstore for a week to prep for their roles. "She really worked on fostering a sense of us having relationships before we went in. And then she just ran this kind of glamorous set," the actor said.
In the same interview, Burns stated that she did not keep in touch with the main cast, but she is glad the film has become a classic people return to, especially during the holidays. "When things come together it's always kind of a miracle, but I do think the script was so beautifully written," Burns said.
She worked with Sandra Bullock two more times
"Miss Congeniality" wouldn't be the last time we would see Heather Burns and Sandra Bullock in a movie together. In 2002, Burns starred in Bullock's and Hugh Grant's romantic comedy, "Two Weeks Notice," in which she portrayed the longtime friend of Bullock's character, Meryl Brooks. Although it was a minor role, it was Burns' next big film project. Despite the movie's mixed reviews, it was a box office hit and grossed over $199 million worldwide.
In 2005, Burns and Bullock were back at it again for the sequel "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous." The actors reprised their roles in the film, in which Burns' character Cheryl, gets kidnapped, and Bullock, who starred as FBI agent Gracie Hart, comes to her rescue. The film did not receive positive reviews from film critics, but it did bring in over $101 million worldwide at the box office.
In fact, Bullock herself wasn't too proud of the film. In a Metro interview (via Independent) that asked her if a third "Miss Congeniality" would ever happen, "The Blind Side" star stated that film should have been one and done. "No, no. Two shouldn't have been done. It should've remained a one-off," she said. However, Bullock did admit that what saved the movie was getting to work with Regina King.
Bored to Death put Heather Burns back on the map
Heather Burns' career didn't exactly slow down after the immense success of "Miss Congeniality," but her other roles weren't as memorable. The same year "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous" was released, Burns also played a role in "Bewitched," which starred Nicole Kidman as the famed good witch. From there, Burns starred in low-budget films like "Brooklyn Lobster," "Breaking Upwards," and "Ashes."
However, Burns' role in the 2009 HBO comedy/crime series "Bored to Death" put her career back on the map. The series, which received rave reviews from viewers, ran for three seasons from 2009 to 2011 and revolved around a writer (played by Jason Schwartzman) who was also trying to be a private detective. Zach Galifianakis and Ted Danson starred alongside Schwartzman, and Burns portrayed the girlfriend of Galifianakis' character.
Speaking with Trainwreck'd Society about her time on the show and working with such talented actors, Burns shared, "The humor in 'Bored to Death' was really up my alley. ... Jonathan Ames has such a unique, eccentric voice, but the characters are so relatable. The guys were great to work with too. I'm a fan of all three of them and they are super nice and funny people."
She married Ajay Naidu in 2012 and has one child
Heather Burns has kept her personal life out of the public eye. In 2012, she married actor Ajay Naidu, who is best known for playing Samir in the 1999 cult classic "Office Space." Naidu has had a lengthy career in movies and television, and more recently, he starred in three episodes of the CBS series "Elsbeth." The couple had been together for quite some time before tying the knot. Burns and Naidu had been in a relationship since high school. They are also the parents of one child.
Burns and Naidu have a long-lasting marriage that's kept under wraps, but the actor opened up about working alongside her husband in his 2010 film "Ashes." For Burns, working with her hubby isn't always rainbows and sunshine, but they make it work. Speaking with Trainwreck'd Society, she stated, "Yes, it was stressful working together at times. Making a film is, in general, stressful. Especially when you have a very low budget. So, yes, we had our fights. But I think at the end of the day, we both tried not to take the stress of the job personally. I would do it again. I feel we both learned so much. It is fun to watch something evolve from nothing into its own entity."
TV appearances might have saved Heather Burns' career
In 2011, "Bored to Death" was canceled after three seasons because of a drop in viewership, but Heather Burns continued to find work. In 2012, she starred in the holiday film "The Fitzgerald Family Christmas" but wouldn't star in another movie until 2016's "Manchester by the Sea." In between these movies, Burns acted in the one season show "Save Me" and appeared on "Elementary" and "Blue Bloods" in one episode each.
Acting in television shows helped Burns' career thrive. From 2017 to 2022, she worked exclusively in TV, starring in episodes of Netflix's "Friends From College" and "The Politician," with the latter garnering delightful reviews for her work. A review from Vulture noted that Burns' acting choices on the show "demonstrate the power of an expert line reading on more than one occasion." Tell-Tale TV wrote that it was "wonderful to see Heather Burns, of 'Miss Congeniality' fame, back on the screen."
Additionally, Burns appeared in a recurring role on "Blindspot" in 2017, on an episode of "Social Distance" in 2020, on an episode of "The Good Fight" in 2021, and on an episode of "Julia" in 2022.
She enjoys stage work the most
Aside from her work in television and film, Heather Burns has a love for theater, and she has actually starred in several off-Broadway productions. In 2001, Burns starred as police officer Dawn in the off-Broadway show "Lobby Hero." Two years later, the actor starred in Woody Allen's "Writer's Block". Then, in 2005, she was in "Fran's Bed." Her other stage credits include acting in "The Marriage of Bette and Boo," "Dinner With Friends," and "Epiphany."
When Trainwreck'd Society asked her if she preferred working in television, movies, or theater, the actor stated that she enjoyed working in all three, but admitted, "I'd have to say my first love is theater." Burns added, "If I'm doing a film, I start itching to do a play, and when I'm in a long run of a show, I want to do a film or TV. I think, 'What was I thinking? This takes so much stamina.' I do enjoy all mediums, though, and I feel very grateful that I have been able to work pretty regularly in all three.'"
Fans saw Heather Burns' last movie for a while in 2016
As of this writing, the last time Heather Burns appeared in a film was in 2016. That year, she played a role in the Oscar-winning movie "Manchester by the Sea," which starred Casey Affleck (who took home the award for best actor at the Academy Awards) and Michelle Williams, who was nominated for best supporting actress. Next up for Burns was the film "Brave New Jersey," a historical comedy about a small town in New Jersey where the citizens believed they would be invaded by aliens after listening to Orson Welles' 1938 "War of the Worlds" on a radio broadcast. It would be Burns' last film role before her series of appearances on popular television shows.
Despite "Brave new Jersey's" limited release and $16,544 in gross ticket sales, Burns was proud of the film. Speaking to Selig Film News at the 2016 Austin Film Festival, she shared, "It was so much fun. We shot for six weeks at night in Tennessee, in June. It was an adventure, I will say, because it was a lot of mud, a lot of rain, lightning, bugs ... there were some snake incidences as well. We all, as a result, bonded incredibly."
She's making a return to film
Heather Burns is not quite done with a career in movies. After years on television and working off-Broadway, the actor is set to star and play the lead in a thriller short called "Princeton's in the Mix." IMDb's synopsis of the short reads: "When the wealthy mother of a high schooler discovers that her son can get extra time on the SAT if he gets injured, things spiral out of control."
That's not all for Burns. The actor will also be appearing in the upcoming film "Connescence," which stars Hollywood married couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. It will mark the first time the couple are starring in a movie together in 20 years. The film is about a security guard named Stan Olszewski (Bacon) who stops an attempted robbery at the home of Cynthia Rand (Sedgwick) and her husband. In turn, the pair develop a friendship that deepens over time. Burns will be portraying a character named Rosemary in the film, though it is not yet known what the role will entail.
Heather Burns continues to celebrate April 25
Heather Burns doesn't really care that most people only recognize her from her role as Miss Rhode Island in "Miss Congeniality." In fact, she holds the date April 25 very near and dear to her heart thanks to her famous scene in it. Speaking to People in 2021, Burns said, "I'm very grateful for that day, because it gives me a chance to connect with fans of the film and old friends. I love having been a part of something that has been meaningful for so long to so many people."
During an interview with E! News in 2024, Burns also reflected on the special day, stating that she believed celebrating it "seems to each year get a little bigger even." In addition, Burns looked back on the role sharing that she had to dye her hair blond and work with a baton twirling coach to nail down her talent portion of the Miss United States competition. "At the time, I was so happy playing her. ... The effect that just the sweetness of the film in general has had on a generation of fans is also really, really lovely for me to experience, and I'm glad that the film had an effect in that way," she said.
As William Shatner once tweeted, April 25 is officially "Happy #PerfectDateDay!"