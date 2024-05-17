Reba McEntire's Killer Legs At 2024 ACM Awards Give Carrie Underwood A Run For Her Money
It's giving ageless diva, and we're totally here for it. Reba McEntire showed up to host the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards in black semi-transparent lace trousers designed by Roberto Cavalli, the luxury Italian designer. Her look definitely showed that she could stand toe to toe with former Country Music Association Awards host Carrie Underwood on the fashion front!
Underwood, who co-hosted the CMAs for 12 years straight from 2008 to 2019, brought some incredible looks to the award show and certainly wasn't shy about showing a little leg. McEntire, who hosted a few CMA shows herself, decided to show off hers a little bit as well! With McEntire's red carpet outfit, Cavalli must have had her in mind because it's definitely right up her "tough sexy" alley. The pants reveal just enough to give a hint of the country music icon's gorgeous legs, and the flare pants and fringes complete the country chic look she was obviously going for.
Red Carpet ✅ Tune-in to the @ACMAwards on @PrimeVideo now 🌟 FREE to stream live at https://t.co/09Vozx5cQW #ACMawards #RebaACM pic.twitter.com/SvMmja3Yg0
— Reba McEntire (@reba) May 16, 2024
Per reports, the gorgeous pants are priced at $3,634 — totally worth it in our opinion. McEntire paired the pants with a black mid-thigh blazer with — you guessed it — sequins. The intricate patterns on her lace trousers blend perfectly with the glittering blazer, giving the outfit a two-piece vibe. We're definitely sold on the black-on-black color scheme which brightens up her skin and makes her iconic hair seem even more vibrant.
Our eyes are glued to Reba McEntire's statement necklace
Wondering if anyone wears statement necklaces anymore? Reba McEntire says a resounding yes. The "Fancy" singer topped her outfit with a gorgeous multi-layer statement necklace that paired perfectly with her low-cut inner top. McEntire's necklace also matched her two rings (one on each hand, naturally), which boldly stood out against her glossy black nails.
Without a doubt, the entirety of the outfit is very on-brand for the singer, and her fans seem to think so, too. "Looking fabulous, Reba!! You're gonna do great!! #ACMawards," one X user cheered ahead of the show. "Straight fire! That's what!" another supported. Expectedly, however, some commenters aren't entirely sold on the look. "I think for me it's the pants," CountryFan56 diagnosed. "If she had the blazer on with a better pair of pants it would be great." But tonight — and as always — McEntire seems to pay no mind to the naysayers. She came dressed to kill, and she's doing just that.