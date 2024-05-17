Reba McEntire's Killer Legs At 2024 ACM Awards Give Carrie Underwood A Run For Her Money

It's giving ageless diva, and we're totally here for it. Reba McEntire showed up to host the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards in black semi-transparent lace trousers designed by Roberto Cavalli, the luxury Italian designer. Her look definitely showed that she could stand toe to toe with former Country Music Association Awards host Carrie Underwood on the fashion front!

Underwood, who co-hosted the CMAs for 12 years straight from 2008 to 2019, brought some incredible looks to the award show and certainly wasn't shy about showing a little leg. McEntire, who hosted a few CMA shows herself, decided to show off hers a little bit as well! With McEntire's red carpet outfit, Cavalli must have had her in mind because it's definitely right up her "tough sexy" alley. The pants reveal just enough to give a hint of the country music icon's gorgeous legs, and the flare pants and fringes complete the country chic look she was obviously going for.

Per reports, the gorgeous pants are priced at $3,634 — totally worth it in our opinion. McEntire paired the pants with a black mid-thigh blazer with — you guessed it — sequins. The intricate patterns on her lace trousers blend perfectly with the glittering blazer, giving the outfit a two-piece vibe. We're definitely sold on the black-on-black color scheme which brightens up her skin and makes her iconic hair seem even more vibrant.