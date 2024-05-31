Alicia Keys' Refusal To Wear Makeup Was More Controversial Than We Realized

While Alicia Keys has had some controversial moments over the years, her decision to go makeup free is an unexpected addition to the list. Keys explained why she stopped wearing cosmetics in 2016 by penning a Lenny Letter essay that revealed how her movement began when a photographer encouraged her to do a "totally raw" album photoshoot on a whim. "I swear it is the strongest, most empowered, most free, and most honestly beautiful that I have ever felt," Keys wrote.

Advertisement

To be accurate, the singer hasn't completely abandoned cosmetics since her self-loving journey started. She returned to full makeup looks in 2023 and told Vogue, "I'm at a point in my journey now where I'm able to see [and to] own my power." Even so, the bare-faced look received mixed reactions from the public when it debuted, with some loving the sentiment behind the choice while others criticized the star. It also reportedly caused some drama behind-the-scenes of "The Voice."

Keys served as a judge on the competition show during Seasons 11, 12, 14 and 21, with Season 11 marking the beginning of her no-makeup journey. You might think that taking makeup out of the production equation might simplify things on Keys' part, but an insider close to the series explained to OK! Magazine that wasn't the case. The source said, "Alicia is annoying everyone with her whole makeup thing because it really has an impact on the entire production."

Advertisement