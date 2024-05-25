Emma Stone Had A Curious Contribution To Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift's "Florida!!!" off her eleventh studio album "The Tortured Poets Department" is packed with surprises. In an iHeartRadio audio clip discussing the track, the Grammy winner revealed that she finds time in her busy schedule to binge-watch "Dateline" and perhaps more surprisingly draws songwriting inspiration from the long-running show too. "People, you know, have these crimes that they commit where they immediately skip town and go to Florida. They try to reinvent themselves, have a new identity, blend in," she explained (via Today). "I think when you go through a heartbreak, there's a part of you that thinks I want a new name. I want a new life." However, the inspiration pales in comparison to the fact that Swift's BFF Emma Stone features on the track.

After fans delved into the album's credits, they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that the actor got a mention for contributing "oddities" to "Florida!!!" Interestingly, Stone may have inspired the album in more ways than one, as fans reckon that Swift drew certain parallels to the actor's Oscar-winning performance in "Poor Things" in her "Fortnight" music video. The "Blank Space" hitmaker donned a similar Victorian gown to the one the two-time Academy Award winner wore in the film (via X). Both works also feature a shot of an unwilling woman having a medical procedure done on her brain with electrical currents. To make matters even stranger, "The Tortured Poets Department" may not be the first Swift album for which Stone acted as a muse.