What Gavin Rossdale's Relationship With His Kids Is Like After Divorcing Gwen Stefani

Despite being a Grammy Award nominated musician, having sold millions of records worldwide with his band, Bush, Gavin Rossdale still wants his children to like his music. He made this revelation ahead of the band's July 2020 album, "The Kingdom." Speaking with People, the doting dad shared that the opinions of Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, and eldest daughter, Daisy Lowe, were extremely important to him. "I don't want them to play my records to their friends and say, 'What happened to my dad?' I want them to be like, 'My dad's on fire.' They inspire me because I want them to like what I do," he said.

It seems that at least one of his children is not only impressed by his father's music but is also wanting to follow in his footsteps. Kingston and Rossdale bonded over their love of punk rock bands, with Rossdale introducing his son to the catalogs of such icons of the genre such as the Sex Pistols and Gang of Four. Another musical aspect that the father and son share is their love for guitar, which is the instrument Rossdale plays in Bush. While his youngest son, Apollo, may not be into the instrument like his father and big brother, Rossdale has other reasons to be proud of him.