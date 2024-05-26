Hallmark Star Emilie Ullerup's Most Dramatic Hair Transformations

Hallmark fans will recognize Emilie Ullerup and her signature blonde hair from the beloved series "Chesapeake Shores." The actor's wavy, beachy locks were also part of her look in films like "Nature of Love" and "Hearts of Christmas." Ullerup's professional career stretches back to 2006, and in addition to her work for Hallmark, she's been in a variety of projects that run the gamut of romance, sci-fi, and horror.

Along with these diverse genres, Ullerup loves rocking diverse looks for different roles. Even when she sticks with her familiar blond look, Ullerup mixes things up a bit. For instance, in the TV series "Sanctuary," Ullerup sported a fringe and long, straight locks past her shoulders. In 2012's "Witchslayer Gretl," Ullerup had a similar long length, but her hair was a wavy texture with no bangs.

Ullerup has even credited her hair for being a crucial part of her onscreen presence. "Looks like my hair is doing all the action," she jokingly captioned a Facebook shot of her blond hair moving dramatically as she turned and walked away in a scene. Beyond switching things up with length and texture, Ullerup also has changed her hair so that she's unrecognizable. Take a look at some of this actor's significant hair transformations.