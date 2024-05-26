Hallmark Star Emilie Ullerup's Most Dramatic Hair Transformations
Hallmark fans will recognize Emilie Ullerup and her signature blonde hair from the beloved series "Chesapeake Shores." The actor's wavy, beachy locks were also part of her look in films like "Nature of Love" and "Hearts of Christmas." Ullerup's professional career stretches back to 2006, and in addition to her work for Hallmark, she's been in a variety of projects that run the gamut of romance, sci-fi, and horror.
Along with these diverse genres, Ullerup loves rocking diverse looks for different roles. Even when she sticks with her familiar blond look, Ullerup mixes things up a bit. For instance, in the TV series "Sanctuary," Ullerup sported a fringe and long, straight locks past her shoulders. In 2012's "Witchslayer Gretl," Ullerup had a similar long length, but her hair was a wavy texture with no bangs.
Ullerup has even credited her hair for being a crucial part of her onscreen presence. "Looks like my hair is doing all the action," she jokingly captioned a Facebook shot of her blond hair moving dramatically as she turned and walked away in a scene. Beyond switching things up with length and texture, Ullerup also has changed her hair so that she's unrecognizable. Take a look at some of this actor's significant hair transformations.
Wigs are Ullerup's not-so-secret tool
In 2010, Emilie Ullerup posted an even bigger departure from her usual look when she showcased dark brown, almost black hair with long, sweeping bangs cut in a short bob. "Well this is different," she captioned the Facebook post. Her jovial remark is definitely an understatement since Ullerup looks completely different with this cut and color. Although some fans admitted they preferred her typical blonde shade, the new style garnered a lot of positive comments. In the midst of the chatter, Ullerup returned to post her own follow-up response and let everyone know her look was temporary. "It was just a wig. It's the end of the day and I'm back to blonde," she wrote. "Until next day on set. HOW FUN THOUGH!!!"
Ullerup's willingness to embrace distinctive hairstyles is in sync with her approach to acting. She's noted that she enjoys playing a pantheon of characters across wide-ranging situations. "Unless you get to explore many different sides, you don't find your strength and you don't find your weaknesses," the actor explained to PC Principle. By wearing the occasional wig, Ullerup is able to assume diverse looks seamlessly without having to wait for her hair to grow out.
Ullerup's red hair looked convincingly like her own
Emilie Ullerup pulled off a stunning transformation in 2016 when she debuted a selfie of shoulder-length coppery red strands on X (formerly Twitter). It's likely this look was for her role as Dale in four installments of Hallmark's "Signed Sealed Delivered" franchise. This time, the response to the actor's new hairstyle was unanimously positive, with some fans even thinking they might emulate her look. However, when she was asked for details about the exact shade, Ullerup confessed, "It's a wig! It came like that. Sorry I can't help. Good luck!"
Given that Ullerup's picture included a significant amount of her hairline, it was surprising that she was wearing a wig. Clearly, professional stylist expertise was working its magic. In addition, over the course of her career, Ullerup has become well-acquainted with the process of on-camera concealment in other ways. When she was working on "Nature of Love," artful wardrobe choices helped hide Ullerup's pregnancy.
This wig was extra-useful since it helped Ullerup play two different characters in "Signed Sealed Delivered." In 2014, Ullerup displayed her usual blonde hair when she played Marie Moore in a single episode of the TV series. Then, when she portrayed Dale in the movies, the wig made her look like a different person.
Ullerup's all about experimenting with color
While it's not always clear to the casual observer if Emilie Ullerup's hair transformations are wigs or if she dyed her hair, her transformation in 2019 seems a bit more certain. That year Ullerup was spotted with rosy pink hair at the February TCA Winter Press Tour, where she was representing Hallmark and promoting Season 4 of "Chesapeake Shores."
A close look at her pink hair reveals Ullerup's characteristic blond color underneath and at the roots. As with Ullerup's other style transformations, this new look elicited a lot of positive comments when she posted pics to her social media accounts. At the event, one excited fan, who also had some pink accents in her hair, posed for a selfie with Ullerup. "She was already gorgeous, but the pink puts her over the top lovely!" Pinky Lovejoy-Coogan posted on her "Thinking Pink" blog.
This time Ullerup didn't post any backstory about the style, leaving her motivations a mystery. It doesn't appear, however, that this look was for a role. While pink continues to endure as a trendy hair color choice, Ullerup didn't keep the color very long. It's likely that the pink hue was a temporary wash-out type of dye since soon after, subsequent social media pictures of Ullerup featured her with her usual blond shade.