King Charles' Travel Plans Suggest Camilla May Be More Worried About Him Than We Thought

King Charles III shut down rumors about his health in April when he announced that he was ready to return to public royal duties, and his return to work is now fully under way amidst his cancer recovery. Yet, it seems that Queen Camilla may not be as enthusiastic about his full-speed ahead approach as he is. Rumor has it that she is worried about her husband's health, and his upcoming trip is making matters worse.

Charles took a much-needed break from the public eye after announcing his cancer diagnosis in February of 2024. Recently, though, the king has been ready to get back into the swing of things, despite still being in treatment for his illness. From the sound of it, the 75-year-old royal's recovery is going in the right direction, as his progress has inspired confidence in his doctors, and it seems that Charles was thrilled to take this as a green light to get back out in the world. A source told People, "One thing that has been wholly undiminished is his appetite for work." After dipping his toes back into public engagements, Charles is now planning a June trip to France. Alongside Queen Camilla and William, Prince of Wales, King Charles will head out of the country to honor the lives lost on D-Day on its 80th anniversary. While he may be eager to keep going, a friend of Queen Camilla told The Daily Beast that she "has been trying to encourage him to slow down."