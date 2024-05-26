Kylie And Jason Kelce's Dog Played An Important Part During Their Wedding

Kylie Kelce commemorated her wedding anniversary with a totally paw-some photo. On April 14 — a date that marked six years of marriage to her husband, Eagles legend Jason Kelce — she posted a series of adorable TBTs to her Instagram Story, including an image of her iconic dog Winnie.

The first picture showed the couple hand-in-hand at their wedding ceremony, which took place al fresco at Philadelphia's Logan Hotel (according to Philadelphia Magazine). Rendered in black and white, the bride and groom looked stunning, with massive smiles on both of their faces. Kylie's caption was simple, but full of joy: "Six years since we said 'I do,'" plus a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts.

In a second pic — this one captioned, "With the cutest flower girl ever" — Kylie and Jason's late, great Irish Wolfhound strode down the aisle, playing the role of flower girl. She wore a wreath of green leaves and yellow roses around her neck, coordinating with the yellow rose garlands that had been affixed to guests' chairs. How sweet of the couple to incorporate their furry friend in such a special way.