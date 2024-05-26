Kylie And Jason Kelce's Dog Played An Important Part During Their Wedding
Kylie Kelce commemorated her wedding anniversary with a totally paw-some photo. On April 14 — a date that marked six years of marriage to her husband, Eagles legend Jason Kelce — she posted a series of adorable TBTs to her Instagram Story, including an image of her iconic dog Winnie.
The first picture showed the couple hand-in-hand at their wedding ceremony, which took place al fresco at Philadelphia's Logan Hotel (according to Philadelphia Magazine). Rendered in black and white, the bride and groom looked stunning, with massive smiles on both of their faces. Kylie's caption was simple, but full of joy: "Six years since we said 'I do,'" plus a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts.
In a second pic — this one captioned, "With the cutest flower girl ever" — Kylie and Jason's late, great Irish Wolfhound strode down the aisle, playing the role of flower girl. She wore a wreath of green leaves and yellow roses around her neck, coordinating with the yellow rose garlands that had been affixed to guests' chairs. How sweet of the couple to incorporate their furry friend in such a special way.
The Kelces' love for Winnie was apparent to their wedding photographer
Kylie and Jason Kelce's wedding was captured by Sarah Alderman of AGP Collective, a team of wedding photographers based in Chester County, PA. Although Alderman wasn't initially familiar with Jason's career as an NFL star, she connected with him emotionally after watching his Super Bowl parade speech: "I started crying hysterically. His whole mentality and his approach to life just really hit me hard," she told Philadelphia Magazine.
Even though Alderman didn't know much about football, she did know that the Kelces were true dog lovers as soon as she got acquainted with them. She told Philadelphia Magazine that it was clear they were totally infatuated with Winnie — as the pics from their ceremony show.
Kylie and Jason told Alderman that they weren't big on staged portraits — they were more excited to see candids depicting memorable moments from their wedding. So Alderman snapped a bunch, including those precious shots of Winnie ushering Kylie and Jason to the altar.
Winnie is gone but not forgotten
Winnie has been a mainstay throughout the duration of Kylie and Jason Kelce's relationship. The couple adopted the pooch all the way back in May 2017, and Kylie celebrated the occasion by sharing a close-up pic of Winnie to Instagram. "4 months old, 50 lbs, and all ours!" she exclaimed in the caption.
Winnie was a recurring character on Kylie's grid up until her passing in March 2024. Kylie announced the sad news by posting a picture of the dog curled up in a flowerbed. "When I was in high school I had a folder on my laptop labeled 'Gods [sic] gift to earth," she wrote. "It was images of Irish Wolfhounds that I had collected from Google." Kylie explained that she had initially developed for a fondness for the breed as a young girl. This obsession ultimately led her to Winnie, her four-legged companion for seven years. She concluded her caption with a bittersweet message for Winnie: "I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."
Even though Winnie is no longer with the Kelces, her memory lives on through the precious photos Kylie posts.