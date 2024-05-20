Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Height Transformation Is Truly Head-Turning
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may not be the most fame hungry celebrity child in the world, but Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kid sure does turn heads during her rare appearances. Jolie-Pitt, who's set to outshine her parents as a dancer, has been spotted on the red carpet a handful of times over the years since her 2006 birth caused a media firestorm, predominantly supporting her parents at the premieres of their movies. And if there's one thing we've noticed during on the occasions we've seen Jolie-Pitt out and about as she's gotten older, it's just how much she's grown.
It's probably not too surprising for everyone to see that Jolie-Pitt isn't exactly short, though, as taller than average height is in her genes. Jolie stands at around 5'6", which is two inches taller than the average for U.S. women. As for her dad, Pitt is thought to have a height of around 5'11", making him also two inches taller than the average American man. And looking back at Jolie-Pitt height transformation over the years, it was clear pretty early on that she'd follow in her parents' footsteps.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt got close to her siblings' heights quickly
As Shiloh Jolie-Pitt started walking around with her family, we got a good idea of just how tall she'd grow to be. In 2010, Jolie-Pitt was seen walking through Narita International airport in Japan with her mom and siblings, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, and Sahara Jolie-Pitt — and it was pretty clear she was already growing tall. That's because she already seemed to be giving her siblings a run for their money in the height department, despite being younger than them. The candid paparazzi shots showed that Shiloh, who held on tight to her mom's hand, was not too far off being as tall as Pax. Pax is around two and a half years older than Shiloh, who was 4 years old at the time.
That same year, Angelina Jolie opened up about how her kids were growing into their own personalities and how she didn't want to inhibit that growth. "I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not. I think that is just bad parenting," she admitted during an interview with Reuters. "Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth."
One of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's first red carpet appearances displayed her height
Four years later, in 2014, we saw just how much Shiloh Jolie-Pitt had shot up. The youngster appeared alongside Brad Pitt, her grandparents, and two of her siblings, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt, on the red carpet, who had gathered together to promote Pitt's movie "Unbroken." Though Shiloh hadn't quite caught up to Pax in the height department just yet, it was pretty clear she was growing up fast. Shiloh was just 8 years old at the time and looked just like her mom as she posed with her family members. But it was her height that was a real sight to see. The pictures showed that Shiloh was already as tall as her dad's chest and was only a few inches shorter than both of her brothers. Also catching our eye? Just how dapper Shiloh had become. The youngster was clearly starting to develop her own sharp style, as she rocked a suit and a stylish short blonde 'do.
Around this time, Jolie opened up about how Shiloh's personality was growing just as quickly as her body. Jolie told Elle that she offered her child the chance to play a big role in her movie "Maleficent," but the youngster very much turned her down. "I asked Shiloh about being Aurora, and she laughed in my face. She said she'd be a horned creature," Jolie revealed. The role eventually went to Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, who looks just like Shiloh.
She shooting up even more by 2019
We saw Shiloh Jolie-Pitt make another red carpet appearance with her family in 2019, only, this time things were a little different. Shiloh was clearly a lot taller on the red carpet for Angelina Jolie's movie "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" than she was when she posed with her dad and siblings a few years earlier. In fact, it appeared Shiloh was very close to being the same height as her brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt. Shiloh, who reportedly lives with her dad, was pretty much towering over her younger twin siblings, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, at the time, though the two still had plenty of time to catch up in the height department.
Fans certainly took note of how big Shiloh had gotten, with plenty sharing her thoughts on her impressive height on social media. One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after seeing shots of Shiloh posing with her family that year, "Shiloh is tall and looks like Angelina."
In 2021, it was clear that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was the tallest of all their siblings
By the time 2021 rolled around, 15-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was officially the tallest member of the Jolie-Pitt children. In photos showing Angelina Jolie posing on the red carpet with her kids Shiloh, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt, it was pretty clear that Shiloh had grown to be the tallest member of the clan. As the jet-setting family members lined up against a dark backdrop for the premiere of "Eternals" in London, even in flat shoes, Shiloh was several inches taller than her older siblings Zahara and Maddox — and Shiloh wasn't too far off being the same height as her mom, either. Plenty of fans noticed just how tall she had gotten, including blogger Perez Hilton who tweeted: "#AngelinaJolie brought her kids to the #Eternals premiere! Shiloh is so tall!!!" Another X user wrote: "Omg! Shiloh is so TALL! I remember when [they were] born."
But it wasn't just Shiloh showing off her height in the U.K., as Jolie and Pitt's twins had also shot up. Despite being several years younger, they too were taller than Zahara, and Knox had even reached a similar height to his much older brother Maddox. The twins were 13 at the time, while Zahara was 16 and Maddox was 20.
Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may be the same height
It looked like Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may not have been quite done growing in 2021. Though Jolie-Pitt stayed a little more under the radar in the years that followed the family red carpet appearance in London, Shiloh was spotted by paparazzi out and about with her mom in New York City in 2023, and it looked like they may officially have grown as tall as her. Paparazzi video shared to YouTube by The Hollywood Fix showed the teen looking oh so edgy with a sharp buzzcut as she exited a black vehicle and headed inside a building. If Jolie-Pitt – who's reportedly hoping Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will soon be on better terms – wasn't quite at the same height as her mom, she certainly seemed to have gotten very close.
As for how tall Jolie-Pitt actually is? Though Jolie-Pitt's exact height isn't explicitly clear due to the more private life she leads, she appeared to be around 5'5" or taller when walking alongside her mom. According to the CDC Growth Chart, Jolie-Pitt has now likely reached her adult height, so we probably shouldn't expect her to grow any taller than her actor mom.