Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Height Transformation Is Truly Head-Turning

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may not be the most fame hungry celebrity child in the world, but Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kid sure does turn heads during her rare appearances. Jolie-Pitt, who's set to outshine her parents as a dancer, has been spotted on the red carpet a handful of times over the years since her 2006 birth caused a media firestorm, predominantly supporting her parents at the premieres of their movies. And if there's one thing we've noticed during on the occasions we've seen Jolie-Pitt out and about as she's gotten older, it's just how much she's grown.

It's probably not too surprising for everyone to see that Jolie-Pitt isn't exactly short, though, as taller than average height is in her genes. Jolie stands at around 5'6", which is two inches taller than the average for U.S. women. As for her dad, Pitt is thought to have a height of around 5'11", making him also two inches taller than the average American man. And looking back at Jolie-Pitt height transformation over the years, it was clear pretty early on that she'd follow in her parents' footsteps.