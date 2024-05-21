Queen Letizia's Best Fashion Moments
In November 2003, Prince Felipe of Asturias — still yet to be crowned King Felipe — shocked his fans by announcing that he was going to marry Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano. From a traditionalist's perspective, the match made little sense. While Felipe was descended from a long line of royal blue-bloods, Letizia had been brought up in a typical middle-class family. Despite critiques, the couple was in love, and on May 22, 2004, they said "I do" in a romantic ceremony at Almudena Cathedral in Madrid. A decade later, they ascended the throne, and Letizia became queen.
In the early days of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's relationship, public criticism of the then-princess' background would have seemed justified — at least from a fashion standpoint. Letizia, who had previously enjoyed a successful career as a television presenter and investigative journalist, tended to dress in drab corporate clothes. At first, she would attend royal engagements in gray pantsuits that made her seem like more of a career girl than a princess.
But as Letizia became more and more experienced, her fashion changed. She began to experiment with bolder looks, more vibrant colors, and eye-grabbing cuts. Before long, she became a true fashionista, capable of jumpstarting trends all across Europe. Over the years, some of her looks have been absolutely iconic — and many even boast a middle class touch.
The white power suit Queen Letizia wore during her engagement announcement
Although Queen Letizia's transformation from journalist to royal has not always been easy, she made it look super smooth in her 2003 engagement outfit. When she and King Felipe announced their intention to wed, she stunned the crowds in a white pantsuit with a gorgeous plunging neckline. With its crisp lines, three large buttons, and eye-popping color, the outfit was certainly bridal. However, Letizia's use of trousers almost certainly represented a nod to her past as a typical Spanish working girl.
Fascinatingly, not all royal families have embraced the use of trousers. Queen Elizabeth II of the British House of Windsor famously discouraged other highly-ranked women from wearing anything other than skirts. In that sense, Letizia's choice to wear a pantsuit to her engagement announcement may have been her way of introducing herself to the public as a middle-class princess. Although she could have probably worn something more traditional, Letizia opted for a fresher, younger look — perhaps hinting that she would bring important changes to the Spanish monarchy.
Letizia's Pertegaz wedding dress
Although Queen Letizia may have gotten off to a slow fashion start, one of her most stunning moments was still the day of her wedding. She selected a gorgeous white gown by Spanish designer Manuel Pertegaz that boasted a dramatic plunging V-neck, silver and gold embroidery, and a 15-foot train. Although the dress was stunning, its design was relatively subtle, making it a classic piece that was more than appropriate for Letizia's new position.
Like the other royal women of her generation, Letizia did her best to keep the details of her wedding gown under wraps in the weeks leading up to her big day. But, whereas Princess Diana purchased two wedding dresses to keep nosy journalists off the trail, Letizia had no such plan. She was spotted leaving Pertegaz's studio in Madrid, causing many royal fans to speculate what she would potentially wear during her nuptials.
Of course, Pertegaz was not given free rein over the bride's gown — even if this was what Letizia would have preferred. The designer was, after all, dressing the future Queen of Spain and had to take protocol into account. Because of this, he was sure to embroider several symbols into the fabric, including the emblem of the royal House of Bourbon and a strawberry tree, representing the city of Madrid. He also included a spike as a symbol of hope.
Queen Letizia's white lace ensemble for Infanta Sofia's baptism
During the early years of their marriage, Queen Letizia and King Felipe were blessed with two daughters, Leonor, Princess of Asturias, who is heir to the throne, and Her Royal Highness Infanta Sofía. The girls' baptisms, of course, called for more neutral attire — and on the occasion of Sofía's baptism, Letizia wore the perfect dress.
The queen wore a stunning white frock covered with delicate lace for the 2007 religious event. Classy and classic, the piece did not call any unnecessary attention toward Letizia. It also embraced the symbolism of the religious ceremony, thanks to its "pure" white color.
While the dress was mostly subtle, royal watchers did notice that the gorgeous lacework worn by Letizia matched the lacework on Sofía's baptismal gown. This created a dramatic effect in the moments when Letizia held her newborn daughter in her arms. At times, it almost seemed that the mother and child were literally connected via flowing white fabric.
The gray ballgown Letizia wore to Prince William and Princess Catherine's wedding
Queen Letizia loves a dash of color, but that doesn't mean she avoids more neutral tones entirely. When she attended Prince William and Princess Catherine's wedding in 2011, the queen even seemed to embrace the more somber colors of the London skies. She showed up to the couple's pre-wedding gala in a silver and gray ballgown that was elegant yet stormy. Adding to the dramatic effect, the piece was embroidered with a series of flowers and leaves that seemed to be blowing in the wind.
Even the shape of the dress seemed reminiscent of the clouds above, with a strapless fitted bodice on the top and a flowing explosion of tulle on the bottom. Of course, the gown was not fully an ode to Britain's famous weather. Designed by Felipe Varela, the dress also brought the immense creativity of a beloved Spanish designer onto the world's stage.
Queen Letizia's frilly white maxi dress in Ibiza
For royal women like Queen Letizia, the year 2020 posed all sorts of fashion challenges. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high-ranking fashion icons had to wear masks, and make them look professional with the rest of their royal wardrobes. Luckily, Letizia accomplished this fabulously, even showing up to Ibiza in a white lace dress that miraculously matched the breezy vibes of her blue mask. She complemented this light, airy look with a neutral woven bag and a pair of white platform wedges.
From time to time, Letizia was also known to wear a different type of mask in order to match a different outfit. Once on a trip to Milagro, Spain, the queen sported a pair of neutral black trousers with a plaid black and white Zara top. Here, a blue mask might have detracted from the powerful black, white, and gray contrasts that we saw in the rest of her outfit. But Letizia's white N95 mask elegantly matched her look.
Letizia's black and white frock at a Royal Board on Disability Council meeting
Because Queen Letizia often buys her clothes off the rack, it's only inevitable that other women emulate her style. Once, she even attended a royal engagement only to find that she and another woman was wearing the same outfit. At a 2022 Royal Board on Disability Council meeting, Letizia gave out awards wearing a black and white block dress that she had purchased at the Spanish store, Mango. When award recipient Inmaculada Vivas Teson took the stage in the exact same dress, there was laughter all around.
While some royals might be offended or embarrassed by this coincidence, Letizia responded to it graciously. At one point, she even hugged her surprise "twin" to show just how much she appreciated the coincidence. This event resulted in an iconic fashion moment showing how the Queen of Spain is really just like us.
The red pattern dress she copied from Princess Leonor
Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor are so close they're practically becoming twins. This is especially clear when it comes to the dynamic duo's fashion choices. On a number of occasions, the mother/daughter pair have been spotted borrowing clothes from each other's wardrobes.
The most famous of these occasions took place in 2022 when Letizia wore a red and white dress to a UNICEF committee meeting. The piece was largely considered ideal for the queen's royal engagement. With its collared neckline and button-up front, the dress contained many elements typical in modern professional wear. Despite this, the suitability of the dress was not what made headlines. Instead, Letizia's fans marveled at the fact that Leonor had worn the same frock the previous month to a María Pagés performance.
This "twinning" style moment was key for the Spanish royal family, as it demonstrated how there is nothing wrong with wearing the same outfit twice — or even passing one's clothes on to someone else. European monarchies have long faced criticism for wasting public funds on elegant attire and luxurious trips. Letizia and Leonor's choice to share a dress was interpreted by many as an attempt at a more down-to-earth image.
Queen Letizia's hot pink coronation outfit
Although many of Queen Letizia's earlier fashion choices lacked color and vibrance, this eventually changed. When she attended the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in 2023, Letizia made headlines for her bright and bold style choice. On this momentous occasion, the queen wore a hot pink peplum jacket and a calf-length pencil skirt of the same color. Rather than tone down this bright shade with more neutral accessories, Letizia leaned even further into her bold look with a bubblegum pink clutch and a beige hat decorated with pink lace that would make Barbie feel envious.
While this vibrant Spanish look might have seemed out-of-place in a city as grey as London, Letizia seemed proud to be representing her country. When she first arrived at Buckingham Palace the evening prior to the coronation ceremony, the Queen of Spain was wearing an outfit that was arguably just as bold — a flowing lime green gown with slits in the sleeves. Designed by British fashion mogul and former pop star, Victoria Beckham, the dress represented a nice union of English design and Spanish colors.
Letizia's aquamarine Zara dress
Since her introduction into the lavish world of the Spanish royal family, Queen Letizia has worked hard to off-set the glitz and glam of her role by wearing affordable pieces.
This decision was especially evident at the 2023 Retina Eco Awards. At the event, which showcases businesses committed to sustainability, Letizia showed up wearing a stunning ankle-length aquamarine dress that showed off her arms and shoulders. Royal watchers were surprised and pleased to recognize the piece from Zara's collection. All in all, the frock was estimated to have cost the queen just €39.95 ($43).
Of course, Letizia was sure to style the dress in a unique and elegant way. She used a thin black belt to cinch the waistline enough to emphasize her figure and then wore a pair of black pumps to match. She also donned a set of dangling green earrings to highlight the unique color of her garb. This gorgeous look showed the Spanish people that they, too, can dress just like a queen.
Queen Letizia's business-casual 'fit
Royal fans are not always accustomed to seeing queens keep things casual. Queen Letizia, however, stands as something of an exception. Although she usually wears gorgeous high-heeled shoes, Letizia has been spotted wearing more comfortable footwear, as well. In 2024, she attended a concert at the Teatro Real wearing an adorable pair of white sneakers. When asked about her choice to wear flats over heels, the queen revealed that she had fractured a bone in one of her right toes. Because of this, she chose to prioritize health over fashion.
Interestingly, though, Letizia's decision to wear sneakers might have an impact on royal fashion. As Spanish royal expert, Jesús Reyes, told Mujer.es, "To go to the office or workplace in sneakers or tennis shoes is something that — even nowadays — can be difficult for both men and women to normalize, depending on the sector. But, fashion changes quickly and so has protocol in the last 10 years. This last concept helps, and invites us to create new protocols and forms of personal conduct that fit each moment or social occasion."