Queen Letizia's Best Fashion Moments

In November 2003, Prince Felipe of Asturias — still yet to be crowned King Felipe — shocked his fans by announcing that he was going to marry Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano. From a traditionalist's perspective, the match made little sense. While Felipe was descended from a long line of royal blue-bloods, Letizia had been brought up in a typical middle-class family. Despite critiques, the couple was in love, and on May 22, 2004, they said "I do" in a romantic ceremony at Almudena Cathedral in Madrid. A decade later, they ascended the throne, and Letizia became queen.

In the early days of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's relationship, public criticism of the then-princess' background would have seemed justified — at least from a fashion standpoint. Letizia, who had previously enjoyed a successful career as a television presenter and investigative journalist, tended to dress in drab corporate clothes. At first, she would attend royal engagements in gray pantsuits that made her seem like more of a career girl than a princess.

But as Letizia became more and more experienced, her fashion changed. She began to experiment with bolder looks, more vibrant colors, and eye-grabbing cuts. Before long, she became a true fashionista, capable of jumpstarting trends all across Europe. Over the years, some of her looks have been absolutely iconic — and many even boast a middle class touch.