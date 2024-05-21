What We Know About General Hospital Star Steve Burton's New Leading Lady, Michelle Lundstrom
Steve Burton has a new romance in his life after the soap star finalized his messy divorce from ex-wife Sheree Gustin. The actor — best known for playing Jason Morgan in the long-running soap opera "General Hospital" — confirmed his relationship with reality TV personality and food influencer Michelle Lundstrom to Daily Drama in May 2024. In the accompanying photos, Lundstrom is seen cozying up to Burton as the two hold hands while walking during a lovely day out together. Burton later also revealed the happy news to People and he posted a shot of the two cuddling up to his Instagram Stories, sweetly captioning it: "Life's goodness is not a destination to reach, but a journey to savor, filled with unexpected blessings [and] moments of awe].
If you're wondering why Burton's new leading leady looks vaguely familiar, Lundstrom appeared in Season 2 of Netflix's reality show "Barbecue Showdown" as one of its eight contestants in 2023. Although Lundstrom was eliminated in the sixth episode, she won over many fans and has earned a huge following on social media, where the burgeoning star continues to showcase her love for food and cooking. As of this writing, she has a whopping 71,900 followers on Instagram and nearly 9,000 followers on TikTok, where Lundstrom describes herself as a "recipe creator" based in New York City. She's also a podcast host and, more importantly, a proud mother of two kids.
Michelle Lundstrom has two daughters
In 2023, Michelle Lundstrom sat down for an interview with the "Women We Love" podcast where she opened up a bit about her personal life and how joining "Barbecue Showdown" changed her life forever. During the chat, Lundstrom confirmed that she has two daughters from a previous relationship, one of whom was in grade school while the other was attending high school. "I have two girls, twelve and eight, and the 12-year-old is, like, you know, loving this," Lindstrom gushed, referring to her stint on the hit Netflix show. "This is a big deal for middle school [...] [Like], 'Yeah, my mom's on Netflix.' But my 8-year-old, she just thinks I'm amazing and it's not hitting her like that," she added.
Lundstrom admitted that her life had done a complete 180 in that she walked away from the show a transformed individual. "It completely changed my life," she explained. "I am not the same person. I am just so excited, and who would've thought this is going to happen in my early forties? Like yeah, that's crazy to me." While the reality star hasn't publicly spoken about her new romance with Steve Burton just yet, Lundstrom appears to have confirmed their relationship in photos she shared on Instagram, which were taken during a food event in May 2024. In the comments, fans and friends alike expressed their excitement for Lundstrom, with one quipping, "Damn girl, you got Jason Morgan in real life."
Inside Steve Burton's shocking divorce
The news that Steve Burton is dating "Barbecue Showdown" star Michelle Lundstrom comes exactly two years after the soap stalwart announced his separation from Sheree Gustin. Burton and Gustin, a fitness instructor, were married from 1999 to 2022 and share three kids; daughter Makena and two sons, Jack and Brooklyn. Amid news that Gustin was pregnant in May 2022, Burton took to his Instagram Stories to acknowledge their breakup. "I wanted to clear something up," he wrote (via People). "Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine." Despite the split, however, the two remain cordial. "We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids," he stressed.
Two months later, in July 2022, Burton officially filed for divorce from Gustin due to "irreconcilable differences" and requested that neither party receive spousal support from the other, as TMZ reported at the time. He also asked for joint custody of their children. Their divorce was finalized in December 2023. Since then, Gustin has welcomed another child — her fifth — with her new boyfriend, whose identity she has chosen to not to reveal.