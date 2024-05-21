What We Know About General Hospital Star Steve Burton's New Leading Lady, Michelle Lundstrom

Steve Burton has a new romance in his life after the soap star finalized his messy divorce from ex-wife Sheree Gustin. The actor — best known for playing Jason Morgan in the long-running soap opera "General Hospital" — confirmed his relationship with reality TV personality and food influencer Michelle Lundstrom to Daily Drama in May 2024. In the accompanying photos, Lundstrom is seen cozying up to Burton as the two hold hands while walking during a lovely day out together. Burton later also revealed the happy news to People and he posted a shot of the two cuddling up to his Instagram Stories, sweetly captioning it: "Life's goodness is not a destination to reach, but a journey to savor, filled with unexpected blessings [and] moments of awe].

If you're wondering why Burton's new leading leady looks vaguely familiar, Lundstrom appeared in Season 2 of Netflix's reality show "Barbecue Showdown" as one of its eight contestants in 2023. Although Lundstrom was eliminated in the sixth episode, she won over many fans and has earned a huge following on social media, where the burgeoning star continues to showcase her love for food and cooking. As of this writing, she has a whopping 71,900 followers on Instagram and nearly 9,000 followers on TikTok, where Lundstrom describes herself as a "recipe creator" based in New York City. She's also a podcast host and, more importantly, a proud mother of two kids.