The Truth About Taylor Swift's Relationship With Kelly Clarkson

One of Taylor Swift's friends in the music industry is Kelly Clarkson. The singers have known each other since at least 2009 when they hung out at the Grammy's Salute to Industry Icons event that February. They also got a picture taken with Miley Cyrus and Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic (and a few years later, Tedder collaborated on Swift's "I Know Places" for the "1989" album).

In September 2009, Clarkson stood up for Swift in a big way after Kanye West jumped on stage during Swift's VMAs acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist and claimed Beyoncé should've won instead — one of the most shocking things West has done. Clarkson took to her blog, IAmKelly, to chastise West for his behavior. She didn't hold back, snapping, "I mean, I've seen you do some pretty s****y things, but you just keep amazing me with your tactless, a**hole ways." Clarkson even claimed to like her cheating ex more than West.

The "Because of You" singer also said she was very happy for Swift, even though it meant she lost that award. Clarkson added, "On a side note, Beyonce has always been a class act and proved again tonight that she still is. Go TEXAS!! Taylor Swift, you outsell him ... that's why he's bitter. You know I love your work! Keep it up, girl!"