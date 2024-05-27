The Truth About Taylor Swift's Relationship With Kelly Clarkson
One of Taylor Swift's friends in the music industry is Kelly Clarkson. The singers have known each other since at least 2009 when they hung out at the Grammy's Salute to Industry Icons event that February. They also got a picture taken with Miley Cyrus and Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic (and a few years later, Tedder collaborated on Swift's "I Know Places" for the "1989" album).
In September 2009, Clarkson stood up for Swift in a big way after Kanye West jumped on stage during Swift's VMAs acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist and claimed Beyoncé should've won instead — one of the most shocking things West has done. Clarkson took to her blog, IAmKelly, to chastise West for his behavior. She didn't hold back, snapping, "I mean, I've seen you do some pretty s****y things, but you just keep amazing me with your tactless, a**hole ways." Clarkson even claimed to like her cheating ex more than West.
The "Because of You" singer also said she was very happy for Swift, even though it meant she lost that award. Clarkson added, "On a side note, Beyonce has always been a class act and proved again tonight that she still is. Go TEXAS!! Taylor Swift, you outsell him ... that's why he's bitter. You know I love your work! Keep it up, girl!"
Swift had special appearances on The Voice
Kelly Clarkson was a coach on the singing reality competition show "The Voice" from 2018 through 2023, after making some special appearances as an advisor in earlier years. Taylor Swift joined "The Voice" as "Mega Mentor" for a few episodes of Season 7 in 2014 and Season 17 in 2019, so she and Clarkson got to work together. As a Mega Mentor, Swift helped each coach and contestant get ready for the Knockout Rounds. Swift also performed her song "ME!" with Brendan Urie in the Season 16 finale.
In 2019, Swift shared a funny video on X, formerly Twitter, of her and Clarkson trying out a video filter effect to advertise her Season 17 appearance on the show. The filter gave them a halo of sorts, causing Clarkson to say, "We're in space!" Swift added, "We're space angels on 'The Voice.'"
You heard it here first 👽 😇 🎶 Watch us on @NBCTheVoice at 8/7c tonight! @kellyclarkson pic.twitter.com/s1P8ywYsXB
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 6, 2019
Clarkson has also performed some of Swift's songs at certain concerts and live performances, including during her talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show." In a since-deleted tweet from 2015, Swift showed her support after a concert cover: "Kelly Clarkson covered Blank Space and YES." Clarkson replied, "girl, I've been covering your songs since 'White Horse'! I love them! I wish they would have requested 'Clean' #favorite :)" (via Elite Daily). Clarkson did eventually perform a beautiful cover of "Clean" on her show in 2023. With her clear love of the "1989" album, did Clarkson play a role in the phenomenon of Swift's re-recordings?
What did Swift send Clarkson after re-releasing 1989?
Kelly Clarkson mentioned the idea of re-recording on X in 2019 after Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine Label Group — meaning he owned the masters for six of Swift's albums, from her self-titled debut to "Reputation." After Swift shared the news on Tumblr and expressed her dismay, Clarkson recommended she re-record the music she doesn't own anymore, adding, "put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."
Although it's unknown if Swift already had the idea to do so before Clarkson suggested it, in an August 2019 "Good Morning America" interview, she said the re-recording process would begin in November 2020. She continued with it even when Shamrock bought the masters. Although Swift was worried the re-recorded "Taylor's Versions" would be a flop, the opposite is true.
Clarkson doesn't take credit for giving Swift the idea, but she got something nice from Swift. Clarkson told E! News in 2023 following the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" that she got flowers from Swift: "She was like, 'Every time I release something' — 'cause she just did '1989.' I got that really cute cardigan, too." Clarkson commended Swift's kindness and added, "She's a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought of that." If Clarkson did in any way influence Swift's decision to re-record, Swifties everywhere are grateful!